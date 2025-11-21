Homeowner urges caution after near-death experience during hurricane-fueled blackout: 'Glad you didn't become a stat'

A homeowner had a traumatic experience after their generator nearly "gassed them out" and gave them CO poisoning. According to the OP, they lost power during Hurricane Idalia and, as a result, hooked up their gas-powered generator outside to power their house. However, in the middle of the night, the OP woke up with a terrible headache and found out their CO detector was going off.

"Turns out the wet, heavy air was pushing exhaust back into the house even though the generator was technically outside," wrote the OP. "That was my 'I'm done with this' moment."

After that near-death experience, the OP switched to a battery backup powered by their solar panels. According to the OP, the battery "puts out 7,200 watts." The best part, though? "No gas, no exhaust, no noise," added the OP.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Installing solar panels and adding a battery backup system are among the best ways to safeguard your home during powerful storms. Running on solar power not only makes your home more resilient in the face of extreme weather events but also helps you save money down the line. If you're considering going solar, TCD's Solar Explorer breaks down potential solar savings as well as the different solar options for your home.





Finding a vetted solar installer can be overwhelming; however, the Solar Explorer helps you navigate that process, connecting you with trusted partners. By curating competitive bids from vetted local installers, the TCD-designed tool helps you save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

If you're on a tighter budget, there are still options, as the Solar Explorer also provides $0-down subscription options. For example, TCD partner Palmetto's LightReach leasing program is a subscription plan that can reduce your utility rate by up to 20%. Even if you go the solar leasing route, you can still take advantage of federal tax credits that have been retired for direct purchases via lower rates. For buying panels, another partner, EnergySage, represents an amazing resource to get a great price and find incentives that may be available to you.

Once you go solar, you open up a world of opportunities for additional energy savings. Pairing solar panels with other electric appliances, such as an energy-efficient heat pump, further reduces your utility costs. For homeowners looking to find the right heat pump installer, our HVAC Explorer can help you find the best option for your home.

On a related note, the Palmetto Home app allows users to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for making specific home upgrades like these.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

Redditors in the r/SolarDIY forum were happy the OP made the switch and shared their own experiences with Hurricane Idalia.

"Scary story," responded one user. "Glad you didn't become a stat."

"After Ida blew through, we were without utility power for 5 days," wrote another Redditor. "Same conclusion: solar panels and a house battery."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.