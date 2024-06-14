Gardener seeks advice about 'excessive water' issues in yard: 'Anyone got a solution?'

"The more organic material in your soil the better."

After dealing with backyard flooding for a year, an exasperated homeowner reached out to Reddit's r/gardening forum for help.

"Anyone got a solution for the excessive water that the soil in my garden doesn't process?" wrote the Redditor who shared the image. "Not sure if it's the right sub but not sure where else to post."

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the homeowner, even though their garden has been leveled out, a pool of water still gathers in the back of their yard when it rains.

Redditors assessed the homeowner's situation and offered potential solutions to remediate the flooding.

"The problem is insufficient drainage, which may be exacerbated by your neighbor's drainage onto your property," wrote one user. "... I would build a raised bed garden there, which would create the necessary drainage to allow healthy growth."

"The more organic material in your soil the better," responded another Redditor. "It will absorb and disperse the water. Leaves, straw, wood chips, plant roots, peat moss."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Soil texture plays a key role in water drainage, according to Piedmont Master Gardeners. As a result, the type of soil in your yard can also influence how well excess water drains. While sandy soil drains well, clay soil typically drains very slowly, which can cause pools of water to form.

If you have clay soil, add a layer of organic matter, such as mulch, to your yard. The organic material helps absorb excess water that the soil is unable to drain.

Another solution for combatting excess water is growing more native plants in your garden. Consider adding species that have deep roots and thrive in wet soil. The new plants will absorb the excess water while also attracting wildlife and pollinators. In contrast, dry areas can benefit from xeriscaping, which introduces drought-tolerant plants to your yard.

By installing a native-plant lawn, you can also save time and money on lawn maintenance. On average, you can save $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control.

Redditors continued to discuss possible solutions for the homeowner.

"Try building a rain garden," suggested one user.

"Agreed! I cannot wait until spring when I build my own rain garden," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.