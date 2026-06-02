Consumers warned pool drain covers sold on Amazon pose deadly entrapment risk and should be removed now

If you purchased an Asixxsix pool drain cover, the CPSC says you should remove, replace, and dispose of it immediately.

A federal safety warning is urging pool owners to act quickly: Certain pool drain covers sold on Amazon could put swimmers at risk of entrapment and drowning.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Asixxsix pool drain covers should be removed from use immediately.

What happened?

On May 28, 2026, the CPSC warned that Asixxsix swimming pool drain covers violate federal rules under the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, known as the VGBA.

The covers are missing required product markings and lack critical safety information, including statements about the product's service life and instructions for installation and maintenance. The commission said those failures can lead to severe or fatal suction-entrapment incidents and drownings.

The drain covers were listed on Amazon.com between October 2023 and April 2026 for about $18.

The CPSC said it issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, but Guoenir has not committed to a recall or any consumer remedy for the drain covers.

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Why does it matter?

When drain covers fail or do not meet safety standards, the risk rises that someone could become trapped by suction, leading to drowning or catastrophic injuries.

The warning involves a low-cost product sold through a major online marketplace that federal regulators say does not comply with the law. Some consumers may have unknowingly installed equipment that the CPSC says fails to meet federal requirements.

The seller has not agreed to a recall or consumer remedy after receiving a Notice of Violation.

What can I do?

If you purchased an Asixxsix pool drain cover, the CPSC says you should remove, replace, and dispose of it immediately.

Consumers should also inspect their pool or spa equipment carefully and make sure drain covers are compliant and properly installed. The CPSC said these products did not include service-life information or installation and maintenance instructions.

If you bought the drain cover through Amazon, keep your order information and product listing details for your records in case the marketplace, a payment provider, or the manufacturer later provides additional guidance.

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