Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of garden transformation: 'I couldn't believe how fast everything took off'

"This needs more attention."

by Laurelle Stelle
One gardener shared before-and-after photos of their pollinator garden, showcasing the incredible transformation.

One homeowner designed a section of their garden with the idea of supporting local wildlife, then posted images of their incredible progress on the r/GardenWild subreddit.

"New garden, 65 days apart!" said the original poster. "This is a little section between my mostly-native meadow and my forest garden, that I consider my permaculture-meets-pollinator garden!"

The "before" photo shows a new garden bed with two young trees and a few freshly sprouted plants visible. The mulch and remnants of old plants speak of an older garden that has been cleared away to make room for this eco-friendly option.

The "after" photo is full of blooming flowers, some of them growing taller than the photographer in red, orange, pink, purple, and white.

"Species include lion's ear, asparagus, elk horn plantain, rhubarb, oregano, borage, dill, perennial kale, orach, and a few ornamentals (dahlia, large leaved lupine, zebrina hollyhocks, snapdragons, wallflower)," said the original poster. "I couldn't believe how fast everything took off! This year I'm adding native grasses to soften the transition from the meadow and give more year-round structure."

As the original poster indicated, these species are chosen specifically to attract pollinators and other wildlife. 

"The bees go crazy for oregano, and the hummingbirds love the lion's ear," they explained in a comment. "The deer enjoyed the zebrina hollyhock a little too much, but it did distract them from eating everything else."

In addition to attracting beautiful and beneficial bugs and other animals, the native plants in the garden are easy and inexpensive to maintain, while the edible plants like kale and rhubarb will make a great addition to the original poster's dinner table and save them money.

Commenters loved the transformation and were supportive of the original poster's project. 

"Wow!!! This needs more attention," said one user

"Lovely!" replied another.

