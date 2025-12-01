  • Home Home

Homeowner shares before-and-after photos following stunning lawn makeover: 'Excellent work'

"I wish more people would follow."

by Chelsea Cook
One Queens homeowner's lawn transformation showed how easy and eco-friendly it can be to replace grass with a pollinator garden.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A Reddit user is being praised after sharing a series of before-and-after photos documenting how they transformed their grass lawn into a flourishing pollinator garden — a project one commenter called "excellent work." The post gained attention for both the improvement of the lawn as well as the sustainable approach to lawn care.

The homeowner lives in Queens, New York, where conventional lawns are more common but often difficult to maintain without consistent watering, mowing, and fertilizing. In their post, they showed how a small front yard covered in struggling turf became a vibrant garden filled with native and pollinator-friendly plants.

One Queens homeowner's lawn transformation showed how easy and eco-friendly it can be to replace grass with a pollinator garden.
Photo Credit: Reddit
One Queens homeowner's lawn transformation showed how easy and eco-friendly it can be to replace grass with a pollinator garden.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show a clear progression: First, the grass lawn is covered in cardboard, then layered with soil and mulch — a natural method that smothers turf without digging it out or using chemicals. 

"I just used a pitchfork to aerate," the homeowner explained. "Let the cardboard sit for like 6 months before planting (besides the bulbs)." 

Reddit users noted the technique's advantages.

"It's a good more 'natural' way to kill grass," one commenter explained, adding that cardboard breaks down faster than landscape fabric and even contributes carbon to the soil.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike

Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more.

And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers.

Others praised the results directly, with one user writing: "I love it. Down with useless lawns. I wish more people would follow."

The garden gradually filled in with a growing mix of flowering plants, creating a welcoming habitat for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators. These types of plantings aren't just beautiful — they also offer tangible benefits to homeowners.

Replacing monoculture lawns with native plants or low-maintenance alternatives — such as clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping — can help reduce watering needs, lower maintenance costs, and cut down on time spent moving.

Even small lawn conversions can help support a healthier ecosystem. Pollinator gardens, in particular, can help protect the species that help safeguard the food crops humans depend on.

One commenter summed up the thread's overall sentiment by saying: "Excellent work, I love it!"

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x