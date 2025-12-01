Homeowner shares before-and-after photos following stunning lawn makeover: 'Excellent work'

A Reddit user is being praised after sharing a series of before-and-after photos documenting how they transformed their grass lawn into a flourishing pollinator garden — a project one commenter called "excellent work." The post gained attention for both the improvement of the lawn as well as the sustainable approach to lawn care.

The homeowner lives in Queens, New York, where conventional lawns are more common but often difficult to maintain without consistent watering, mowing, and fertilizing. In their post, they showed how a small front yard covered in struggling turf became a vibrant garden filled with native and pollinator-friendly plants.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show a clear progression: First, the grass lawn is covered in cardboard, then layered with soil and mulch — a natural method that smothers turf without digging it out or using chemicals.

"I just used a pitchfork to aerate," the homeowner explained. "Let the cardboard sit for like 6 months before planting (besides the bulbs)."

Reddit users noted the technique's advantages.

"It's a good more 'natural' way to kill grass," one commenter explained, adding that cardboard breaks down faster than landscape fabric and even contributes carbon to the soil.

Others praised the results directly, with one user writing: "I love it. Down with useless lawns. I wish more people would follow."

The garden gradually filled in with a growing mix of flowering plants, creating a welcoming habitat for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators. These types of plantings aren't just beautiful — they also offer tangible benefits to homeowners.

Replacing monoculture lawns with native plants or low-maintenance alternatives — such as clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping — can help reduce watering needs, lower maintenance costs, and cut down on time spent moving.

Even small lawn conversions can help support a healthier ecosystem. Pollinator gardens, in particular, can help protect the species that help safeguard the food crops humans depend on.

One commenter summed up the thread's overall sentiment by saying: "Excellent work, I love it!"

