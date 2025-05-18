Home inspector shares simple plumbing tip that could help you save on costly repairs: 'Such great advice and so easy to do'

It's always best to solve a little problem before it becomes a big problem. A home inspector shared a straightforward but valuable plumbing tip on TikTok that can save homeowners a future headache and a hefty bill.

The scoop

The brief video explains how to look for leaks under the sink. The home inspector recommends taking around five minutes every six months to check. "About 5 to 10% of the homes I inspect have a leak under one sink," they say, warning viewers that unchecked damage can become costly in the long run.

The home inspector demonstrates how to thoroughly check for leaks by turning the water on and where to identify leaks. For comparison, they show a second sink that has a minor leak. Catching it early means a simple fix: tightening the fitting.

How it's helping

A home inspector's purview is to help potential homebuyers make informed decisions about properties they're interested in. Accordingly, checking nooks and crannies is second nature to them, and there are lots of little pitfalls that new homeowners might not be aware of. By getting to the root problem early, there will hopefully be no need to call a plumber and spend hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

Loose fixtures can cause leaks, but pipes can sometimes be damaged by the corrosive materials used in common blockage clearers. Sodium hydroxide is good at creating heat to clear blockages, but it comes with a cost. It damages pipes and drains and has a negative environmental impact by contaminating the water supply.

Natural cleaning products are cheaper and more environmentally friendly. Most of the time, the ingredients are in your house anyway. This is one of many cost-saving measures a homeowner can take, with the added bonus of helping the planet.

What everyone's saying

The short clip generated a couple of grateful comments.

One noted that renters will also benefit from the advice: "If you rent, you'll want to do this too so that you're not held liable by the property manager."

Another endorsed the tip: "Such great advice and so easy to do. I let my faucets drip during a particularly cold snap and that's how I found a leak under my sink. Save yourself the headache and just preemptively check!"

