Plumber reveals little-known trick for tackling stubborn clogs: 'Thank you for saving me money'

Thanks to TikToker The Plumbers Plunger (@theplumbersplunger), homeowners have a useful tip to clean out clogs. As the video shows, if the plunger doesn't work, unscrew the pipe beneath the sink.

The scoop

The source of the massive clog was too much rice down the drain. So the plumber in the video starts by attempting the plunging method, which didn't work. As he notes, "Nine times out of 10, [the customer] already tried to plunge it, and it didn't work for them."

The solution to the clog lies underneath the sink by unscrewing the P-trap and removing the impacted food.

"Remember to be careful what you put down the sink even if you have a disposal," says The Plumbers Plunger. He further advises not to put items like eggshells, coffee grinds, rice, or grease down the disposal because it will back it up.

How it's helping

Direct advice from a professional, such as a plumber, on what or what not to do in the home can save time and money. He tells people what to avoid putting down the sink — even with a disposal that has limitations. As he shows, unscrewing the P-trap isn't hard if someone suspects a clog before calling a plumber — a move that can be economical.

Naturally cleaning pipe buildup means avoiding chemicals that eat through the material and risk soil contamination. A creative method involving natural cleaning products for your drain includes a combination of hot water, baking soda, and vinegar. Another combines the vinegar and baking soda with lemon juice.

Repurposing food scraps also contributes to a clean home. The clogging foods he mentions, like eggshells and coffee grinds, are perfect items to compost, which naturally fertilizes the soil. After all, food makes up the majority of what's sitting in landfills — it's 24% of municipal waste, per the Environmental Protection Agency. Instead of tossing the scraps down your sink and risking expensive damage to your plumbing system, repurpose it back to the earth where it can add to the eco cycle instead of producing polluting gases or attracting rodents in a landfill.

If you're not a gardener, there are services for compost pickup. One example is Washington, D.C.'s Food Waste Drop-Off program, but you can check Compost Cab and BioCycle for collection in your area. Some farmers' markets also offer compost drop-off. Just make sure it's clean and mature/fully broken down.

Utilizing these natural cleaning solutions in your home can save money through cheaper alternatives to store-bought chemicals and space through fewer products. Understanding how to repurpose old food and existing products keeps food scraps and plastics out of landfills that already had over 146 million tons of waste in them in 2018, per the EPA.

What everyone's saying

"People overuse their garbage disposal. It's only meant for food scraps, like rinsing your plate," noted one user.

Another praised, "Thank you for saving me money because this looks easy."

