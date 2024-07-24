What to do with plastic-windowed envelopes and junk mail — and how to stop it all from clogging your mailbox in the first place

Heal the Planet reported that 33% of all mail delivered worldwide is classified as junk mail.

As an all-too-frequent recipient of junk mail, knowing what to do with all of it can be so entirely overwhelming. It'd be easy to trash it all in a fit of rage. Alas, there are some methods to the madness that will alleviate your fury.

The scoop

UK mom and journalist Jo Kessel (@giwithjo1) shares a simple recycling hack for envelopes that will make your life easier.

As it turns out, some junk mail envelopes may not be recyclable in all communities.

"Even if you put this envelope in your recycling bin like a good citizen … it cannot be recycled because of that plastic window," Jo says in her video. However, it should be noted that The Cool Down's research found that in the vast majority of communities, these envelopes with plastic windows are recyclable; Recycling.co.uk says they are recyclable by default in the United Kingdom.

"Plastic windows are not normally a problem for paper mills as the window can usually be easily screened out during the manufacturing process," the site says.

So while this tip may not be worth your time if you check with your local recycling company or department of public works and find these are no problem in your area, the good news is that these envelopes can be made recyclable super easily if it does seem worthwhile.

Follow Jo's tip and simply tear out the plastic window and toss it into the trash. What's left of the envelope can be put into the recycling bin.

How it's helping

While it might be a bit more time-consuming than some hacks, the amount of recyclable paper it leaves in its wake is worth the minor hassle if your community does not accept these envelopes with the plastic intact. It's also worth noting that ripping paper apart is a cathartic way to release stress. It's a small individual effort that can make a big difference.

An even bigger way to make a difference is to take steps to reduce how much you and any family members get inundated with junk mail through websites like DMAchoice. You can use OptOutPrescreen.com if you receive a lot of credit card offers. Use CatalogChoice.org to unsubscribe from unsolicited catalogs. These steps from TCD's Instagram account break it down easily as well and are worth sharing with others to get the word out.

Heal the Planet reported that 33% of all mail delivered worldwide is classified as junk mail. That's a lot of paper. Proper recycling takes education, but there are resources, like TerraCycle, for even the trickiest of items. Chat with Recycle Check for personalized information specific to your ZIP code on what can and cannot be recycled — some areas, in fact, accept windowed envelopes in the blue bins.

Knowing how to recycle helps keep items out of our landfills, which are filling up rapidly and emitting toxic gases like methane — a highly concerning planet-warming gas. While ripping some paper apart to recycle might not seem like it's worth the effort, the Environmental Protection Agency reported that 4 million tons of junk mail end up in U.S. landfills every year, per the Daily Camera. The less there is in our landfills, the better.

What people are saying

The envelope tip was met with appreciation and skepticism. A few pessimistic comments inferred that they would not be taking the time to do such a thing.

"I feel like they could use something recyclable," one YouTuber suggested.

Indeed, compostable cellophane is on the market. Cellophane is made from wood, cotton, hemp, and other plant sources. However, the term cellophane has become generic and is often combined with additives and toxic plastic coatings for mass production.

"Nice tip," chimed another.

