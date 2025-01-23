Recent report finds new home appliance could save thousands of lives each year: 'Most people don't realize'

Heat pumps help save the planet and can provide cost savings, but did you know they're better for human health too?

That's the word from a new study by Rewiring America, which helps Americans electrify their homes and turn down the thermostat on the overheating planet.

"Switching to heat pumps is one of the most energy-efficient and cost-effective ways to reduce the climate impact of buildings, which account for more than a third of U.S. carbon emissions," Canary Media reported. "It can also save lives by cleaning the air we breathe."

The study evaluated what would happen if every household in the United States switched to a heat pump, heat pump water heater, and heat pump clothes dryer. The result? It would keep 300,000 tons of fine particulate matter out of the atmosphere, which is like 40 million cars vanishing from roads.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

That means 3,400 fewer premature deaths, 1,300 fewer hospital visits, 220,000 fewer asthma attacks, and 670,000 fewer days of missed work and activities annually — or $40 billion of health improvements every year.

Burning dirty fuels produces toxic gases such as ammonia, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. Such pollutants come from gas stoves and other appliances, which are known to reduce indoor air quality. What's more, these harmful pollutants are also released outside via vents connected to traditional furnaces, water heaters, and dryers.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The reduction in outdoor pollution would impact areas differently, Canary Media explained. Those with high population densities and heavy reliance on dirty fuel-powered heating and cooling equipment — such as the Northeast — would benefit most.

"Most people don't realize that improved air quality is a benefit of home electrification because the connection is less obvious than, say, energy efficiency and utility savings," the outlet stated.

Lead author and senior research associate Wael Kanj noted that it's difficult to link indoor appliances to outdoor air quality.

"Our hope is that by quantifying them more granularly, we'll make the data available to folks who are making the case for electrification, whether it's through different policy initiatives, advocacy, or public education," Kanj said, per Canary Media.

The analysis assumed the grid will be 95% decarbonized by 2050. If it's more or less than that, the benefits would increase or decrease.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.