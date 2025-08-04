Expert reveals why you should avoid this landscaping decision at all costs: 'If you have a child, I do not recommend'

For some homeowners, plastic turf feels like an easy option that can save money on their water bill. However, one TikToker took the time to explain the reasons why you shouldn't install artificial turf on your property.

Urbanfarmsla (@urbanfarmsla) broke down the multiple reasons why "plastic turf absolutely sucks."

"First of all, we got human health," she says in the video.

According to the National Institutes of Health, there is an "abundance of evidence of carcinogens, neurotoxicants, mutagens, and endocrine disruptors in its components." One report from the Guardian showed a link between plastic turf and the death of six Philadelphia Phillies baseball players who died from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Plastic turf also contains PFAS. Studies on these "forever chemicals" show they can pose health risks, from reproductive health to the nervous system.

"If you have a child, I do not recommend they play on plastic turf," she adds.

Another reason that plastic turf is dangerous is because of microplastics. Studies showed that microplastics can be linked to lung and colon cancer as well as reproductive issues in men and women. According to Clean Water Action, these can be absorbed through skin, breathed in, or even ingested.

The TikToker shared one more reason: the water cycle. In the water cycle, rainwater seeps into the soil, helping plants grow and provide oxygen, then the water evaporates and condensates until falling again as precipitation. With plastic turf, the ground can't absorb the water.

"When you cover the ground in plastic turf, you're essentially suffocating it," says Urbanfarmsla. She adds that the water, which can run into our water supplies, can take microplastics and chemicals with it, adding more health problems to our communities.

"In the long run, it is actually disrupting our water cycle and heating our cities," she notes.

While some think that plastic turf is low maintenance, the health and environmental risks posed by it far outweigh convenience. Synthetic turf materials only last about 8-10 years, so it does take effort and excessive costs to continually install new turf. According to Clean Water Action, there is no way to recycle artificial turf.

Natural lawns provide a great alternative to plastic turf or high-maintenance grass yards. They require less water — helping to lower your water bills — and provide space for native plants to thrive in your climate. Native plants in your yard can help keep the temperature lower in your area, especially in urban environments, and provide food for wildlife and pollinators, which we need to help protect our food supply.

Native plants can also save you a ton of time since they naturally thrive in their habitats. Even a partial lawn replacement with options like clover, buffalo grass, or a native plant garden can help you save time and money.

TikTok users shared their thoughts on plastic turf and what they have read.

"Every high school in my area now has synthetic turf track/field," one user wrote. "At first I thought it was grand now I'm wondering about the long term effects."

"I read a story years ago about a bunch of school girls all getting the same cancer after their field got switched to astroturf," another said.

"Also if you have dogs and they poop on the turf, that smell is NOT going away," said another user.

"So many reasons to cease all usage!" the original poster wrote.

