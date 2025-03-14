New homeowner discovers bizarre feature buried in front yard: 'It will only hurt'

A new homeowner discovered one of the worst materials for the environment used below the mulch in their inherited garden — plastic. In their Reddit post, they stated there was a combination of mulch followed by a plastic tarp on top of rocks far down in the front yard.

The OP's spouse thought it may have helped the drainage, which prevented a moist or flooded basement. After further discussion, the couple concluded it may be a "'French drain' so the rocks let water trickle into a [channel] that will lead water away from the house." However, that doesn't excuse the need for the plastic.

If the OP wants to plant flowers and bushes, doing so over plastic isn't ideal. Plastic isn't a biodegradable material and can make it hard for plant roots to drain and grow deeply. So, the new homeowner should start rewilding the area since they were "ready to put in some [flowers] that might do well with mulch."

Once the budding gardener has a stable environment to plant their blooms, they can have colorful native plants that attract various pollinators from hummingbirds to ladybugs to some endangered ones like the Monarch butterfly or various species of honeybees. With a stable home and food for these pollinators, the OP can do their part to uphold the food chain.

With a healthy native lawn, the homeowners can conserve water use, expand beyond flowers, and plant those bushes they desire. If drainage is still a concern, popular ground covers like wild ginger and other plants like iris, meadowsweet, dogwood, ferns, and hostas also have good water-absorbing properties, per Express Drainage Solutions.

Native plants and other natural lawn options, like clover and buffalo grass, easily thrive in their regions, helping homeowners save money on water bills and reduce time spent on maintenance. Even a partial lawn replacement will allow homeowners to reap these rewards.

One commenter said, "Remove the plastic. It will only hurt your drainage near the house."

Someone else advised, "Bushes may be more difficult to put in because they require a hole 8 to 12 inches deep for planting, and digging out the rock is never fun."

