Gardener shares concern after attempt to alter landscaping: 'That's a crazy transplant'

Planting trees correctly is important for keeping them healthy and maximizing their positive environmental impact. Planting them incorrectly or covering them with too much mulch can negatively affect their health.

A concerned gardener asked the r/arborist subreddit for advice regarding a tree in their yard after removing the mulch volcano it had been planted with.

They removed the volcano and opted to go with a natural edge and minimal mulch, but the alteration left the tree's root ball exposed.

"Can this clump in the middle be taken out or is that important?" the original poster asked. They received a flurry of replies that stated that the root ball needed to be planted much lower and that the gardener needed to get it into the soil as soon as possible.

Planting trees too deep or not deep enough can impact their growth and cause them to die young. Trees are often referred to as the lungs of our Earth. They perform several important services, including improving air quality, improving mental health, supporting biodiversity, and keeping our towns and cities cooler. One study, reported by New Scientist, found that the cooling effect of trees reduced the land surface temperature by up to 12 degrees Celsius in some European cities.

Rewilding your garden with native plants and trees can be a great way to enjoy these benefits in your own backyard. In addition to providing clean air and a habitat for local biodiversity, native plants can thrive in your garden with little or no maintenance. Because they are adapted to the local area, they don't require lots of additional watering or feeding like traditional lawns, saving you time and money.

Native plants and trees also support local wildlife, such as pollinators. Pollinators include birds, bats, bees, butterflies, and many other insects, and they are vital for producing many of the crops that we eat.

"That's a crazy transplant," one concerned commenter told the OP.

Another added, "It appears you not only removed the volcano, but dug another half foot too deep."

