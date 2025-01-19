  • Home Home

Gardener shares concern after attempt to alter landscaping: 'That's a crazy transplant'

"Can this clump in the middle be taken out?"

by Lindy Whitehouse
"Can this clump in the middle be taken out?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Planting trees correctly is important for keeping them healthy and maximizing their positive environmental impact. Planting them incorrectly or covering them with too much mulch can negatively affect their health. 

A concerned gardener asked the r/arborist subreddit for advice regarding a tree in their yard after removing the mulch volcano it had been planted with. 

"Can this clump in the middle be taken out?"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Can this clump in the middle be taken out?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

They removed the volcano and opted to go with a natural edge and minimal mulch, but the alteration left the tree's root ball exposed. 

"Can this clump in the middle be taken out or is that important?" the original poster asked. They received a flurry of replies that stated that the root ball needed to be planted much lower and that the gardener needed to get it into the soil as soon as possible. 

Planting trees too deep or not deep enough can impact their growth and cause them to die young. Trees are often referred to as the lungs of our Earth. They perform several important services, including improving air quality, improving mental health, supporting biodiversity, and keeping our towns and cities cooler. One study, reported by New Scientist, found that the cooling effect of trees reduced the land surface temperature by up to 12 degrees Celsius in some European cities.

Rewilding your garden with native plants and trees can be a great way to enjoy these benefits in your own backyard. In addition to providing clean air and a habitat for local biodiversity, native plants can thrive in your garden with little or no maintenance. Because they are adapted to the local area, they don't require lots of additional watering or feeding like traditional lawns, saving you time and money.

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

Native plants and trees also support local wildlife, such as pollinators. Pollinators include birds, bats, bees, butterflies, and many other insects, and they are vital for producing many of the crops that we eat. 

"That's a crazy transplant," one concerned commenter told the OP.

Another added, "It appears you not only removed the volcano, but dug another half foot too deep."

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x