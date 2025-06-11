Gardener shares simple method for keeping plants pest-free: 'The best combination'

A gardener has shared "the best combination" of plant pairings for a healthier, pest-free garden and bigger harvests.

The scoop

In a viral video, TikToker Nettles and Petals (@nettlesandpetals) describes a garden hack that's as simple as it is effective.

It starts with him holding two carrots and an onion. He says, "I always plant these two crops together, and here's why."

As the video pans over his garden, he explains, "Onions and carrots are a great example of companion planting, as carrots are very susceptible to pests such as the dreaded carrot root fly, which are attracted to the root via scent."

How it's helping

Each plant masks the smell of the other, which throws off pests that normally attack them. Onion flies can't find the onions. Carrot root flies can't sniff out the carrots. One pair, fewer pests — no sprays needed.

He continues, "I utilize this companion planting method every season, and I've never had an issue with carrot root fly. Onions grow tall and fairly thin, too, so they don't take up space between rows, either."

This trick keeps bugs out without harsh chemicals, which is better for your health and safer for pets and pollinators. It's a classic example of companion planting, where two crops benefit each other just by growing side-by-side.

Done right, it improves soil quality, supports stronger yields, and saves you time in maintenance. You can grow more with less effort, save money on store-bought produce, and your harvest tastes better because it's fresh and chemical-free.

Plus, gardening helps more than your grocery bill. Spending time in the garden can lower stress and boost mental well-being, according to research. It can even improve gut health through increased fiber intake.

As for the environmental payoff, it's big. Growing your own food means fewer trips to the store and less demand for mass-produced crops. That cuts down pollution from shipping and packaging waste. More garden, less garbage.

Carrots and onions are better together. Plant them in the same row, and they'll protect each other while helping you grow cleaner, tastier food. You can also avoid using chemical sprays.

What everyone's saying

One TikToker said, 'My grandmother and mother did that. Now I do the same. The best combination."

Another green thumb confirmed that the hack is legit: "Definitely works, I planted my onions and carrots in blocks with each other and no carrot fly."

In the description, the creator also noted the culinary benefits, saying: "They don't make a bad pairing when eating either, stew anyone?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.