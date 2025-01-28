  • Home Home

Homeowner issued warning against common landscaping mistake: 'The minute we were to sell our house ... it could be a problem'

"I've been fighting it in our backyard."

by Mandela Namaste
"I’ve been fighting it in our backyard."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Ivy is generally a popular plant, known for its pleasant green hue and cultivated around the world in famous locales like Chicago's Wrigley Field. However, if you're considering planting it in your own yard, you may want to proceed with caution, as one Redditor was warned.

This topic became contentious on a Reddit thread titled "Ivy- yay or nay." The poster shared a photo of what they presumably had in mind, writing: "I've always loved the look of ivy because I feel in general, the more green the better. However, it also seems like quite a pain to deal with... Is it worth the trouble?"

"I've been fighting it in our backyard."
Photo Credit: Reddit

While several commenters stuck up for the plant, the response was mostly negative. 

"Nay nay nay," the top response read. "It does cover ground quickly, but it's super invasive and extremely hard to eradicate once it's established. I've been fighting it in our backyard, where some of the vines have gotten so big they have actual bark and are killing a couple of trees." 

Additional feedback added that the plant encourages all kinds of notorious creatures to inhabit its leafy coverings, from mosquitoes and yellowjackets to rats, and grows so rapidly that any plants native to the lawn will be suffocated

Even if you are willing to deal with all that potential damage, someone else may not be. One commenter who has had a favorable experience with ivy reminds prospective planters that "the minute we were to sell our house … it could be a problem for someone else not so keen on its maintenance."

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

Given all these likely obstacles to planting ivy successfully, how else can homeowners go about gardening? For many, installing a native plant lawn has been an easier, cost-effective approach. 

Cost-effective and eco-friendly lawn plants abound, from clover to buffalo grass and much more. Since native plants require less water, no fertilizer or pesticides, and reduce rainwater runoff (among many other benefits), they save gardeners vast amounts of time and money. 

Native lawns also play critical roles in their surrounding ecosystems, serving as pollinators for animals and birds as well as sources of food and shelter for local wildlife. Even a partial lawn replacement can allow homeowners to reap these benefits. 

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Plus, if given the proper care, a native garden provides the same visual brilliance as any ivy can.

"Please, DO NOT plant it. Remove it," another commenter pleaded. "There are other natives that can fill in quickly with green - dwarf coyote brush, ceanothus, etc."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x