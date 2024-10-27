Beginner gardener met with warnings after considering controversial plant: 'You'll never be able to remove it'

Interested in planting ivy? These gardeners will urge you to think twice.

Ivy may look pretty, but it's a monster to keep under control. This Redditor wondered if ivy was right for this spot in their backyard, and then they quickly changed their mind.

They asked r/gardening if "some sort of ivy would grow here? … I can put up a trellis or wire as to not damage the brick/mortar."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their photo shows the side of their house: a tall, blank brick wall. It's the perfect spot for ivy, but that's not a good thing.

Depending on the type, ivy can be invasive, and it's a fast spreader regardless. It'll take over your yard, whether you fight it or not. This homeowner spent over 66 hours removing English ivy after it took over a quarter of an acre of their yard.

English ivy — and its leaves and berries — is also toxic to humans and pets, causing stomach upset, vomiting, breathing problems, and even hallucinations, per J&C Lawn Care.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Instead of a toxic, super-spreader plant, this Redditor could consider native plants, which (usually) won't overtake your yard.

Native plants are low-maintenance, requiring little to no watering, mowing, or fertilizing. They're also gorgeous and attract and support essential pollinators like bees and butterflies.

If you're bored of your plain old lawn, use the National Wildlife Federation's native plant finder to see how you can take the first steps to rewilding your yard.

The commenters urged the Redditor to reconsider ivy, and some suggested that they forgo planting anything there. In this case, it's best to leave the AC alone.

One user said: "It'll grow great there. And you'll never be able to remove it, and you'll spend hours trying to keep it from swallowing your AC units and house."

"Seconding that you absolutely don't want to plant ivy," another user agreed. "It'll get everywhere and it's so hard to remove. I actually wouldn't plant anything there, because anything above ground height and anything with seeds can mess with your A/C. Speaking from experience."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.