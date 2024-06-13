Homeowner shares 'stunning' progress photos after ditching traditional yard: 'It's absolutely beautiful'

Switching to a native plant lawn isn't just for looks — it will save you a ton of time and money.

A Redditor shared photos of their yard's incredible transformation to r/NoLawns.

The user's lawn has "over 30 varieties of native flowers currently in bloom in the front yard" and is a "pollinators paradise."

The images show the user's lawn bursting with vibrant wildflowers. It's a gorgeous lawn — and it was easy to achieve.

"I bought the property two years ago," the user said in a comment. "This is primarily 1 year and the propagation worked well since there was seed to soil contact. I did not dig or till. Just very short mowing and raking …"

Switching from a monoculture lawn to a native plant lawn doesn't have to be hard. Wildflowers, clover, and other native grasses are easy to get started. If you're ready to ditch the monoculture lawn, start with our guides to rewilding your yard and switching to a natural lawn.

Switching to a native plant lawn isn't just for looks — it will save you a ton of time and money. With careful planning and a little investment, your native lawn will require less maintenance than your monoculture one. The Plant Native did the math and found that cultivating a lawn "can take 2,400% more time than a native garden."

Monoculture lawns need to be watered frequently, especially in hotter areas like California and Arizona. Lawn Love reported that lawn care is responsible for over 50 percent of household water use, but with "drought-tolerant grass [you] can save as much as 25% on water use, and converting to native plants can save up to 60%."

You'll save time on maintenance costs and save money on your water bill, and you'll also provide crucial support to pollinators. While monoculture and turf lawns are rather barren, native plants host a variety of wildlife, like bees, butterflies, birds, and bats.

Fellow r/NoLawns Redditors loved the change.

"It's absolutely beautiful," a user commented. "Love it!"

"The wild flowers have been beautiful this spring," said another. "Your yard looks amazing!"

One commenter found the lawn to be "absolutely stunning" and commented, "I bet it's real easy to sit on that patio!"

