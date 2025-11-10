Gardener shares before-and-after photos after transforming drab front yard: 'It's the talk of the street'

In Virginia Beach, there sits a once modest and unremarkable home whose yard got a conversation-starting facelift.

Now, bright, blooming flowers decorate the yard of one Virginian Reddit user, who planted in their plain front lawn a busy pollinator garden.

The gardener planted annuals and perennials. For some time, only the annuals made themselves known, but after a storm that damaged the plants, the perennials took over.

"The garden is completely different from what it was, and is now 90% perennials and has bounced back in a very unexpected but beautiful way," the original poster said.

Fitted with bright pink, orange, and yellow flowers, the Redditor's garden has attracted several of nature's best visitors.

Butterflies, bees, beetles, mantises, dragonflies, lightning bugs, bunnies, and an assortment of birds have claimed the poster's lawn as a haven.

But these earth-sustaining creatures are not the only ones attracted to the jaw-dropping garden. Neighbors and community members flock to the space while on walks.

The poster exclaimed, "The neighbors all absolutely love it it's the talk of the street!"

This garden has brought together a community, allowing the original poster, who is relatively new to the neighborhood, to meet new people.

While the original poster socializes, the creatures that have taken to their garden keep balance in the small ecosystem, upkeeping biodiversity in a small space.

Biodiversity, according to the World Wildlife Fund, accounts for all life found in an area. A biodiverse space is one where organisms can work together and rely on each other to support all life.

All life, of course, includes human life. People rely on balance in ecosystems for the food supply chain. Biodiversity loss, however, is one major issue the Earth is facing.

Zurich says that less biodiversity leads plants and animals to be more vulnerable to disease. Sick ecosystems mean fewer pollinators to pollinate crops. These results can severely impact worldwide food security.

Pollinator-friendly gardens like the Redditor's, therefore, are wildly important to support pollinators. They not only benefit the planet, but consumers can save money, save water, and save time with a wild, pollinator-friendly, and native garden.

Commenters were enthralled by the original poster's yard.

"Really incredible gardening," one said. "The critters love you."

Another commented, "This is so beautiful and the wildlife flourishing almost makes me tear up."

