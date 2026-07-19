As triple-digit heat hits the US, a master gardener says to stop these 4 garden habits

Sometimes summer plant care is really about restraint.

A blast of 100-degree weather doesn't only drain gardeners; it can also batter tomatoes, peppers, herbs, and ornamental beds.

With prolonged hot spells affecting large parts of the U.S., a master gardener said some common attempts to help plants may actually set them back.

What's happening?

Nicole Johnsey Burke (@thegardenaryco) urges home growers to pause four routine jobs during extreme heat.

Her heat-wave checklist is short: avoid pesticide sprays unless an infestation is serious, water the soil rather than the foliage, leave pruning for later, and hold off on fertilizer until cooler weather returns.

The common thread is plant stress. After hot days and warm nights, many plants are already using their energy to get through the weather, so asking them to heal from treatments, regrow cut material, or produce fresh growth can make matters worse.

Burke's alternative is to soak the ground where roots can take up moisture, and to do that, water near sunrise or later in the day so less of it evaporates.

Keeping that leaf cover intact can help, too, because the canopy shades stems, fruit, and the soil surface, easing some of the heat load.

Why does it matter?

For many households, a garden is more than a hobby.

Growing food at home can help reduce grocery bills, especially when produce prices are high, and many gardeners say homegrown fruits and vegetables taste better than store-bought options picked before peak ripeness.

Gardening can also benefit mental and physical health. Time spent outdoors, light movement, and the routine of caring for plants can ease stress while adding activity to the day.

Heat waves are becoming a bigger challenge for everyday growers, and small mistakes can quickly undo months of effort.

What can I do?

If you're growing your own food, focus on support rather than stimulation.

Aim for thorough watering of the soil, skip the midday heat, and leave foliage in place until the weather eases.

When insects appear, watch the situation first; if one plant is heavily hit, pulling it may do less harm than dousing heat-stressed leaves repeatedly.

For gardeners looking for longer-term strategies, this guide to growing your own food offers practical ways to build a productive garden that can save money and deliver fresher produce.

You can also prepare for future heat by mulching around plants to help soil hold moisture, grouping plants with similar water needs, and choosing watering times that reduce evaporation.

Sometimes summer plant care is really about restraint.

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