Gardener shares genius hack using old pizza boxes: 'How long until my pizza plants start producing slices?'

Finished with that pizza? Don't throw the greasy box in the trash. A new TikTok video is showing how to use that "trash" to build a brand-new garden bed from scratch.

The video, posted by Jorgensen Farms (@Jorgensen_Farms), shows a simple process for what they call "The Pizza Box Garden."

The steps are surprisingly easy. They put the empty boxes flat on a grassy area and soak them with water. They then cover the boxes with a thick layer of mulch before soaking the boxes again.

It's a classic example of "sheet mulching," which the California Native Plant Society said is a natural, chemical-free way to kill a lawn.

It's a great way to use greasy pizza boxes. According to noissue, many recycling centers reject them because the oil can contaminate the entire paper-making process. The cardboard layer also enriches the soil as it breaks down and smothers the grass and weeds.

The best part is that "rewilding" like this saves you a ton of hassle.

Manicured grass lawns are resource hogs, requiring constant mowing, fertilizing, and watering. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, lawns use nearly one-third of all residential water. This method saves you money on water bills and frees up your time and energy from all that maintenance.

You can replace that dead grass with beautiful, low-maintenance alternatives like native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or even xeriscaping. Even replacing a small part of a lawn helps.

Native plants create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are essential for protecting our food supply. Any actions done to support them will usually benefit us too.

People who make the switch are often thrilled with the results. One Reddit user shared photos of their stunning "rewilded" yard that also fixed the property's drainage problems. Another homeowner simply stopped mowing and was rewarded when a "dreamlike meadow" of native wildflowers bloomed all on its own.

If you want a more structured approach, the nonprofit Wild Ones even provides free native garden planners. For those ready to make a change, there is plenty of helpful information on how to upgrade your yard, rewild your space, or switch to a natural lawn.

Viewers of the TikTok hack were impressed and curious.

"Nice job," wrote one user.

"How long until my pizza plants start producing slices?" another joked.

