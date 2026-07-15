Pittsburgh could top 100 on heat index as outage concerns grow and cooling centers open

Several days of dangerous summer heat are setting up across the Pittsburgh area, and forecasters say the heat index may climb past 100 degrees Fahrenheit by Wednesday.

Beyond the discomfort, prolonged high temperatures can put extra pressure on the electrical system, increasing the risk of outages just when many households depend on air conditioning most.

What's happening?

Ahead of an expected heat wave later this week, Duquesne Light Company is urging customers to prepare now. Forecasts call for temperatures in the mid-90s, with humidity expected to make Wednesday feel even hotter.

The company said it is bringing in additional staff so any outages can be handled safely and restored quickly. It also warned that several consecutive days of intense heat can stress the power system and increase the risk of outages, even without severe storms.

Residents are advised to charge their devices, sign up for outage notifications through their DLC account, and keep basic emergency supplies on hand, including water, ice, flashlights, first-aid supplies, shelf-stable food, and a battery-powered radio.

Public cooling sites are also being made available. Pittsburgh plans to operate five cooling centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and Beaver County will open five cooling centers this week as well.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest forms of weather because it can quickly lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. This is especially true for older adults, young children, people with chronic illnesses, and anyone without reliable air conditioning.

When high heat coincides with possible outages, the danger becomes even more serious. Homes can quickly become unsafe, refrigerated food can spoil, medical devices may lose power, and workers and families may be forced to scramble for backup plans.

What can I do?

Before the hottest part of the day arrives, charge your phone and backup batteries, set aside drinking water and shelf-stable food, and make sure flashlights and radios are easy to reach if the power goes out.

During an outage, open the refrigerator and freezer as little as possible. Duquesne Light said a fully loaded freezer can keep food frozen for about 36 to 48 hours if the door stays shut.

If your home becomes too hot, spending time at a cooling center can be a safer option.

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