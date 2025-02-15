Gardener shares genius trick for using shot glass to thwart pests: 'Have you used this tried and true method?'

"They are destroying my basil, and I have been looking for a solution."

Are you constantly waking up to bugs eating your plants? One TikTok gardener shared her easy DIY method for getting rid of those annoying pests.

Kimi (@therealkimilove) shared a video of her lamb's ear, basil, and zucchini flowers getting eaten overnight. However, she couldn't see any bugs. It happened last year, too. So, she created a chemical-free pest trap.

The scoop

Kimi's solution is very simple. All you need is a small sauce cup or container. You could even use a shot glass. Then, one teaspoon to one tablespoon of soy sauce and two teaspoons to two tablespoons of oil.

Next, dig a small hole at the base of your plants. Take the small container with your soy sauce and oil and place it in the hole. The soy sauce will attract the bugs, and the oil will trap them.

Kimi asked, "Have you used this tried and true method for pincher bug pest control in your garden?"

Her video showed tons of pincher bugs, also known as earwigs, trapped inside her traps.

How it's helping

Controlling pests without chemicals will save you money, as you can use ingredients already in your home. It will also eliminate the chemicals you put in the yard, which can harm you, your pets, and wildlife.

According to the World Health Organization, "Pesticides are potentially toxic to humans and can have both acute and chronic health effects." The organization noted that people at the highest risk are exposed to pesticides at work or in their gardens.

Unfortunately, many commercial fruits and vegetables contain pesticides. A Consumer Reports study analyzing data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that 20% of the food contained significant levels of pesticides. So, gardening is a great way to eliminate that exposure.

Growing your own food can also save you money. A $70 investment can produce $600 worth of food, and you'll feel those savings at your grocery store visits.

Gardening is also good for the environment. You can turn your yard into a haven for pollinators, which are essential for food production. Animals such as bees, butterflies, bats, and hummingbirds hop from plant to plant, pollinating and enabling them to reproduce.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the 1,400 crops grown for food and plant-based products globally require pollination.

Chemical pesticides can also kill these vital creatures, so it's just another reason to use eco-friendly alternatives for pest elimination.

What everyone's saying

Fellow TikTokers were grateful for the tip.

One user said, "They are destroying my basil, and I have been looking for a solution."

Another commented, "I tried this last night and checked the traps at noon. They are full. Thank you so much."

