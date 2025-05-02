Woman shares unique way to give old pill bottles a new life: 'I had no clue'

"I've been wondering what to do with them for forever."

After finishing a container of medication, many people throw away the empty bottle, which ends up in an overcrowded landfill.

But social media influencers are sharing with their followers that there's a much better use for old pill bottles, especially if you love animals.

The scoop

In a viral video, Carrie Lippert Gillaspie (@carrie.gillaspie) reminds viewers to save their prescription bottles and donate them to local animal shelters.

"Shelters need donations like these," Carrie wrote in the caption.

In the video, the YouTuber and thrifting enthusiast packs bags of empty pill containers and takes them to the KC Campus for Animal Care, a local shelter.

How it's helping

Carrie's video is helpful because it reminds people to consider possible uses for common items before discarding them.

Many animal rescue organizations can distribute pet medications using recycled pill bottles. Staff members and volunteers appreciate pill bottle donations because they often operate on limited funds and buying new bottles for pet medications is expensive.

By donating plastic bottles to shelters, you can help care for sick pets and curb plastic waste. Although pill bottles are typically made from recyclable plastic, they often aren't recycled due to their small size.

You can ask animal shelters in your area if they accept and can use empty medication bottles. If they can't take or don't need them, you can reuse the bottles for household organization or donate them to other charities.

What everyone's saying

Many people weren't aware that animal shelters can use old pill bottles and thanked Carrie for sharing this useful idea.

One TikTok user commented: "I had no clue! Thank you!"

"No way," another TikToker wrote. "I've been wondering what to do with them for forever."

"When I worked at a shelter, I loved when ppl did this," someone else shared. "Without them, we'd have to order bottles from our distributor, and one box was over $100. Every dollar counts in a shelter."

