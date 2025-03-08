  • Home Home

Bystander sparks outrage after sharing shocking scene from parking garage: 'Monster'

by Drew Jones
Photo Credit: iStock

A viral image shared on the r/f***cars subreddit ignited a fiery vent session about oversized vehicles. The photo captures a giant truck spilling out of a "small car" parking space — emphasis on "small car," as the original poster so eloquently put it. Commenters lit into the truck's driver.

"A sighting of the Child Crusher 3000 in the wild!" a user said.

"Is it some ... joke?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Is it just me or do these scratches on its side indicate the driver had problems handling this monster?" another commenter noted. "Not a surprise at all."

Many more Redditors pointed out that a big truck like that should not have been able to fit into a small car spot in the first place: "Everybody is mad about the truck. But how is it possible that [the car next to it] is a small car? Is it some US joke I am too European to understand?"

The post adds to the growing debate on car culture, questioning whether bigger really means better. Transportation is the largest contributor to pollution in the United States, and trucks are considered the biggest culprit. In 2020, pickup trucks such as the Ford F-150 averaged just 14 miles per gallon of gasoline, and the F-Series has featured the best-selling vehicles annually for nearly 50 years.

A study found that several American diesel pickup truck models emit nearly five times more pollution than the Environmental Protection Agency limit.

"The scale of excess emissions from these Ford trucks is significant," said Drew Kodjak, executive director of the International Council on Clean Transportation. "There are an estimated 850,000–1,340,000 of these vehicles on U.S. roads today, contributing up to 28,800 metric tons of excess NOx emissions — a key contributor to outdoor air pollution.

Notably, Ford has since released an electric model of the F-150 called the Lightning, and the company's electric vehicle sales have increased by nearly 35%. While making the jump to a hybrid or electric vehicle can benefit the environment, there are also alternative ways to get from A to B, including by biking, using public transportation, walking, or even leveling up to an electric bike. Each of these options saves you money and is beneficial to the environment.

The Reddit post serves as a stark reminder that bigger isn't always better — especially for that poor "small car" parking space, which never stood a chance against the Child Crusher 3000.

