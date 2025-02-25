High-tech Ford vehicle achieves major milestone — here's why the cars are flying off of lots

Ford Motor has achieved a significant milestone in its company history. The Mustang Mach-E, an electric version of the original, outsold gas-powered Mustangs for the first time in 2024. Ford noticed the Mach-Es were selling quickly off dealer lots shortly after its introduction in 2021. Since then, the company has prioritized manufacturing the electric vehicle over its gas-powered counterpart.

Ford saw a 34.8% increase in sales year-over-year across its entire EV fleet — its other models include the F-150 Lightning, a pickup truck, and the E-Transit, a cargo van. The Michigan-born car company saw its highest EV sales ever in Q4, and the Mach-E became the best-selling non-Tesla EV on the market.

Ford also announced the extension of its "Power Promise" program which provides customers with a complimentary car charger for their home and free installation with the purchase of an EV. Many families used the bidirectional charging feature to power their homes during Hurricane Helene last fall.

The company's sales success highlights the growing appeal of EVs, a pivotal shift in U.S. consumer preferences. One of the primary advantages of EVs is saving money. Consumers greatly reduce their maintenance costs, as EVs do not require oil changes and other repairs that ICE cars require. Fuel savings further enhance the financial appeal of an EV, especially with gas prices sitting at some of the highest prices in history.

Aside from how it benefits the individual, EVs are better for the environment. Producing zero tailpipe pollution significantly reduces air pollution. However, concerns have been raised about the environmental impact of mining for lithium and cobalt, as well as manufacturing the batteries themselves.

Nonetheless, even when accounting for manufacturing, in addition to electricity used for charging, EVs still have a smaller carbon impact over their lifetime than gas-powered vehicles. Furthermore, EV batteries can last quite a long time before needing to be replaced. A recent study found that EVs with 130,000 miles still retained 85% of their initial battery capacity.

It's no surprise that with companies backing their EVs, more and more of them are flying off the lots. If you're in the market for an EV and don't know where to start, check out our starter guide.

