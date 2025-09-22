Plant lover shares clever hack using empty pickle jars: 'Love it'

If you're in need of some free plant pots, try looking in your cupboards.

The scoop

Growing houseplants is a hobby that can quickly turn into an obsession. If your indoor garden doesn't seem to stop growing in size, plant pots can quickly become pricey.

That's where TikTok gardener House + Plant (@houseplusplant) came in to offer a thrifty trick for free pots.

Transforming an empty plastic pickle container into a plant pot, the TikToker pokes a few holes in the base to allow water to drain away when in use. She uses a soldering iron to make the punctures with ease, but this could be done safely with scissors or a hammer and nail.

Once the container is ready, it can be filled with soil and whichever plant your heart desires. You can even use the lid as a draining tray to capture excess water.

How it's helping

First and foremost, repurposing containers you already have instead of buying new pots for your plants will save you money and help you get rid of clutter. Also, it can save you time if you don't have to make a trip to the local gardening center every time you need to repot.

Another major bonus is the fact that it reduces plastic waste. Unfortunately, many plastic plant pots are difficult to recycle, and as a result, they often end up in landfills.

According to The Community Research and Development Information Service, Geert Noordzij, a project leader at plant-based plastic company Plantics, said, "Billions of plant pots end up as waste every year. … Very often this plastic is not sorted, and is burned."

By reusing containers that you already have, you're reducing the demand to produce new ones. Less plastic waste polluting our oceans and overcrowding landfill sites can only be a positive step forward, and this hack lets you do that while saving money, too.

What everyone's saying

"Pickles are gone, and I see potential," the TikToker captioned the video, emphasizing her point with sparkly emojis.

Someone quipped, "I was expecting a pickle cactus," referring to a quirky plant that shares a name with the beloved crunchy snack.

"Love it," another user responded.

