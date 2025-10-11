Outraged residents accuse 'nepo babies' of major corruption: 'I feel betrayed'

Rising temperatures around the globe continue to wreak havoc on all living things. According to NASA, extreme heat events are occurring more often and with greater intensity. And the United Nations issued a report that says biodiversity is being threatened by loss of habitat and overuse of land, in addition to warming temperatures.

With these threats ongoing, it is imperative that governments do all they can to help their citizens. A report from the BBC suggested that this is not the case in the Philippines.

A fierce monsoon season has left much of the Southeast Asian nation flooded, and residents are furious with their government, which they say is not dealing with it properly. The flooding is a daily part of life, and residents want to know why more money is not being invested in infrastructure.

Residents allege corruption with funds allotted to projects that never materialize. People are particularly upset with "nepo babies," the children of wealthy politicians and contractors, who live very public, extravagant lives, while everyone else deals with the floods.

Unfortunately, this type of corruption and frustrating dealings with authorities is not limited to the Philippines. For instance, a Kansas man was left flabbergasted when local authorities mowed down the plants on his property that he was trying to turn into a nature experience. Also, an HOA came into question in New York after flooding suggested shady, fraudulent dealings with its insurance company.

There are several methods to prevent situations like these. First, people can get involved and take local action in their communities. It is also important to elect candidates who understand these environmental issues and are prepared to do all they can to help their communities.

But for the people of the Philippines, the frustration of the residents is ongoing.

"I feel betrayed… I don't spend too much and taxes are deducted from my salary every month. Then I learn that billions in our taxes are being enjoyed by corrupt politicians," said Crissa Tolentino, a resident of a suburb outside Manila.

The President of the country, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., indicated he shares in the frustration. He vowed to start an inquiry that would "unmask the swindlers and find out how much they stole," while also urging demonstrators to remain peaceful.

