Homeowners shocked after receiving test results for water from private drinking wells: '[This] is ludicrous'

"When you find yourself in a hole, it is best to stop digging."

For many people, getting water from a private drinking well has long been a rural ideal. Relying purely on water drawn from one's own property evokes notions of self-sufficiency and being in touch with nature.

Now, however, a growing body of research has raised significant concerns that many such wells could be contaminated with dangerous levels of so-called forever chemicals.

What's happening?

Across the United States, users of private wells have received devastating news that the water they once thought was pure and natural could be poisoning their families, according to the Associated Press.

In some areas, the problem has spread beyond well water, with officials advising against consuming fish and wild game also because of contamination concerns.

The culprits in many instances are PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are known as forever chemicals because they do not break down over time.

While the sources of PFAS contamination vary widely, in some instances the chemicals seem to come from industrial sludge that was used in rural areas.

"Given what we know today, continuing to spread sludge on agricultural fields is ludicrous," said Dianne Kopec of the University of Maine, who has studied the presence of PFAS in wastewater, per the AP. "When you find yourself in a hole, it is best to stop digging."

Why is PFAS contamination important?

PFAS present a growing threat to public health. For example, Costco and Publix pulled roughly 4,000 sauces and dressings off store shelves after they were found to be contaminated with PFAS and other carcinogens.

Additionally, authorities in Maine issued a public health warning after deer and wild turkey were found to be contaminated with PFAS.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the use of PFAS has increased since the 1940s because of their usefulness in many industrial processes. There are now thousands of PFAS used around the world.

Despite their usefulness, PFAS also have been associated with a number of serious health impacts, including increased risk of cancer and developmental problems in children, the EPA says.

What's being done about PFAS contamination?

Unfortunately, due to their widespread use and long-lasting qualities, PFAS contamination is difficult to combat. However, one of the first steps to addressing it is to better understand the extent of the problem.

By conducting widespread testing, authorities across the United States hope to warn people — such as well-water users and hunters — before it is too late.

