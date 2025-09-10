Pet owner reveals why you should never throw away old toilet paper tubes: 'I knew I was collecting them for something'

"Thank you for the idea!"

A TikToker is gaining attention after sharing a clever pet care hack. The poster used an often-discarded household item to keep their cats active.

The scoop

Cat parent Rachel (@CatsCraftsandCoffee) utilized cardboard toilet paper tubes to create a fun activity for her cats.

By stringing up the tubes between two posts and hiding treats inside, she found a way to keep her pets engaged and out of trouble. The cats used their predator instincts to find the treats in a fun game.

Daily enrichment is crucial to a healthy life for cats. Experts say the average adult cat needs about 30 minutes of play each day. Treat-based enrichment toys are a great way to keep cats engaged and exercised. When cats are stimulated both mentally and physically, they're more likely to enjoy a happy, healthy life.

How it's helping

This hack is doing more than enriching cats' lives. It's saving their owners money.

Cat toys are expensive. The top recommended treat enrichment toys can cost anywhere from $10 to $30 and up. Instead, pet owners could opt to spend a little extra time and effort to get the same effect practically for free.

Hacks like this are also eco-friendly, keeping waste out of landfills and oceans. It takes recycling to the source, rather than discarding items that often end up in the dump, whether they're sorted into a special bin or tossed with other trash.

Repurposing old items also cuts down on clutter around the home. Giving objects new life keeps them from piling up.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were inspired by the post, giving it plenty of heart emojis.

"Thank you for the idea!" said one user, ready to give it a shot themselves.

Other users related to Rachel's predicament on what to do with leftover toilet paper tubes.

"I knew I was collecting them for something."

