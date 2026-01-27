  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after finding luxury item for cheap at local thrift store: 'Amazing'

"Why don't I get this amazingly lucky?"

by Brianne Nemiroff
One lucky thrifter found an extraordinary $10,000 Pernilla lounge chair by Dux while perusing their thrift store.

Photo Credit: iStock

One lucky thrifter uncovered an extraordinary find while perusing their thrift store and shared the treasure on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"Absolutely insane thrift store find. Pernilla lounge by Bruno Mathsson for Dux," the OP posted.

One lucky thrifter found an extraordinary $10,000 Pernilla lounge chair by Dux while perusing their thrift store.
Photo Credit: Reddit
One lucky thrifter found an extraordinary $10,000 Pernilla lounge chair by Dux while perusing their thrift store.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached images show the Pernilla lounge chair in like-new condition. Its shape looks luxurious and ergonomic, practically begging its owner to enjoy a calm afternoon outside with a good book and a cold drink.

Duxiana, nicknamed "Dux," is a renowned Swedish brand with numerous stores in affluent areas. All items are made with sustainable fabrics and feature an ergonomic design to prioritize fashion as much as comfort. The lounge chairs on its website range from $6,300 to $10,000, depending on size and material. 

To say this thrift find is a steal is an understatement. This thrifter saved 99% by shopping locally and putting in the effort to thrift rather than going into a store and buying new.

Furniture has become much harder to afford since the pandemic. According to NPR, using Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that the prices for kitchen, dining room, and living room furniture has increased by 25% since February 2020. When even some Ashley Furniture and Ikea couches are around $1,000, thrifting becomes a godsend for the wallet.

Thrifting is an easy way to access local treasures for a fraction of the price. Previous thrifters have managed to snag a jewelry armoire for $15, a $2,000 Herman Miller designer chair for $20, and a vintage rocking chair for $5.

Not only can thrifting save shoppers thousands of dollars a year, but it also keeps unused items out of landfills and helps slow down demand for new ones. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 12.1 million tons of furniture were landfilled in 2018, and more than 80% of it could not have been recycled.

Unfortunately, most affordable furniture brands are not building their products to last, and are made with particle wood, plastic, and other cheap materials, unlike our family heirlooms. Thrifting can be the answer to still create a home around long-lasting items that will last as long as you need them to.

The Redditors were jealous of this incredible find.

Would you buy formal clothes from a thrift store?

Yes 💯

I already have 😎

Depends on the event 🤔

Nope 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Why don't I get this amazingly lucky? I mean... congratulations. I'm so happy for you," a Redditor commented.

"I'm so very, very jealous. What an amazing piece of furniture," another shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x