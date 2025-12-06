Homeowner issues plea for help after sharing details of neighbor's aggressive yard feature: 'It's on your side of the fence'

A bewildered homeowner in California took to Reddit to seek advice about an ongoing dispute with a neighbor over a tree wreaking havoc in their yard.

The thread, posted to r/thousandoaks, explains the situation: an overgrown pepper tree's canopy is hanging over their yard. They mentioned there was "probably 2 feet of debris" when they moved in, and the neighbor has been unmoved by their pleas to trim back the offending branches.

According to the original poster, the neighbor's rationale for their inaction was highly dubious: "They told me it is a protected 'pepper oak' and cannot be trimmed. This tree is not an oak, nor is it listed as one of the protected trees that need special permitting."

The post ends with a request for appropriate action to resolve the issue, as the city hasn't shown any willingness to help. The thread generated some sympathetic responses and advice. Responses agreed that the pepper tree is not subject to any actual legal protections.

One said: "Is it a 'California' pepper tree (Schinus molle)? If so, it is not protected by considered an invasive species in California. According to the California Invasive Plant Council, the Schinus molle is a native of South America and considered "mildly invasive in southern California."

It's possible the offending tree could be a closely related species from Brazil. In either case, the trees pose the same types of problems as other invasive plants. They grow quickly, spread easily, and outcompete native flora, which disrupts the balance of the ecosystem. That's why gardening with native plants is infinitely preferable to imported non-native species, and it's so important to be aware of the risks that come with them.

Other responses encouraged the original poster to tend to their side of the fence, as the neighbor has no legal way to stop them from taking care of their own property. As one reply said, "It's on your side of the fence and costing time and labor … if he has an issue with trimming it, tell him to call the cops and city office."

Another cast doubt on the protected status of the offending tree, "I'm pretty sure your neighbor is full of it."

