At 8, Penny had never been taught to sit or be potty-trained — 8 weeks later, she's thriving

"After just a few weeks, she figured it all out and is a wonderful dog."

A before-and-after update about an 8-year-old dog named Penny is drawing attention online for her dramatic eight-week transformation.

Penny now appears much happier and healthier and has started learning tricks after eight weeks with her family, a stark contrast to the dirty, flea-covered condition and neck inflammation she had when they met her.

What happened?

According to a post on Reddit, the family said they first came across Penny two months earlier on a property where she was living with fleas, dirt, and an inflamed neck.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Alongside the side-by-side photos, the family wrote: "She's 8 and no one ever even taught her sit or potty trained her before us. After just a few weeks, she figured it all out and is a wonderful dog. Potty trained and learning how to do tricks. She looks so much happier and healthier and it's only been 8 weeks."

Why does it matter?

Penny's turnaround shows that senior pets can still thrive with patience, safety, and consistent care.

Older dogs are often overlooked in shelters and rescues because some adopters worry about medical needs or assume training will be more difficult.

Age alone does not determine how well an animal can adjust. Neglect can hold an animal back.

Penny did not just need affection — she needed a clean environment, treatment, and the chance to learn routines that many dogs are taught as puppies.

Adopting an older animal can still bring milestones such as house-training success, learning commands, or simply seeing a pet finally relax.

What are people saying?

Commenters commended the family and Penny for their efforts.

"You are a hero and an amazing person. Thank you for saving this beautiful soul," one said.

"Y'all are legendary!! Penny is adorable. My heart melted to see how sad and scared she was. Now she looks like a confident happy girl," another added.

"She's beautiful!" one more said.

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