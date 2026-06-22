Family-surrendered senior dog had 24 hours left before a dramatic last-day rescue saved him

"A very goofy boy who likes to lay on his back and twist around, asking for belly rubs."

Moose, a 12-year-old dachshund mix, was reportedly pulled to safety at the last moment after facing euthanasia the following day.

A TikTok highlighted the senior dog zipping around his foster home, offering a glimpse of how far he has come since leaving a shelter.

What happened?

Nicole Rechtszaid, a Los Angeles shelter volunteer and animal rescue advocate, said Moose arrived at California's Downey Animal Shelter after being given up by his family for reasons that remain unknown.

Newsweek reported that Moose was surrendered April 25 and picked up May 27, after several rescue pleas had already gone out.

"We don't know why Moose's family surrendered him," Rechtszaid told the outlet. She said his condition suggested serious neglect. "He seems to have nubbed-down teeth, which we suspect means he may have had to eat rocks to fill his belly. He has severe gum disease and neglected teeth and alopecia."

When a friend finally flagged Moose's case, there had already been "three notices sent out with no luck. No public interest," Rechtszaid said. She described Downey Animal Shelter as "frequently overcapacity," where dogs may have "two to four weeks maximum before being euthanized," a reality that made Moose's age an added concern.

The clip captures Moose loosening up in foster care, scampering around the apartment, and gradually settling into the space.

Rechtszaid described him as "a very goofy boy who likes to lay on his back and twist around, asking for belly rubs." She said Moose is also "a couch potato" and is getting stronger "now that he has a proper diet."

Why does it matter?

Moose's case highlights two persistent problems: overcrowded shelters and the difficulty of placing senior dogs.

Older pets are often passed over in favor of younger animals, even though they can be calmer companions, easier to manage, and deeply affectionate.

Newsweek cited a 2021 study in the journal Animals that found that dogs with longer shelter stays are often older, among other traits. For Moose, being a senior may have been one of the biggest obstacles to getting out safely.

In the end, he was rescued because someone saw him, shared his case, and acted quickly.

After several TikTok videos with Moose to increase interest in his adoption, Rechtszaid made a final video with him before sending him off to his forever home.

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