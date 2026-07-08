Pennsylvania woman charged after 50 pigs were found in 'abhorrent' home overrun by rats

"Because there were so many, we had to make multiple trips."

Complaints that rats from one Rostraver, Pennsylvania, property had reached nearby homes led authorities to a house where they say about 50 pigs, along with dogs and cats, were being kept in extreme filth — and the woman who lived there is now facing charges.

What happened?

Police said Wendi Kraemer, 59, of Rostraver, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Tuesday, June 2, and charged with public nuisance in connection with complaints about the infestation.

According to People, Kraemer said she operated an "animal rescue." Police opened the investigation on May 18 after complaints tied to her property, and officers said the interior scene did not match that description.

Rostraver Police Chief Scott Sokol said officers discovered pigs packed into a confined area, while dogs and cats were also living in what he described as "horrifying" conditions.

"We found abhorrent conditions, filth to a level that you could not believe. There were rats present," Sokol told the Mon Valley Independent.

The outlet added that the house has been condemned, according to police sources. Kraemer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 13, and township crews reportedly had to make multiple trips to remove the pigs from the property.

Why does it matter?

Police told CBS affiliate KDKA they believe the residence's "trash conditions" allowed a colony of rats to become established there.

Not only were dozens of animals kept in horrible conditions, but the surrounding homes were also affected by the spread of rats after the infestation.

Rats rely on human spaces, seeking dark, confined spaces to survive and reproduce. Rats can also be a major health concern, as they can transmit deadly diseases.

What's being done?

Describing the process to remove the pigs to WPXI-TV, Township Manager Jeffrey Keffer said: "Unbelievable. It's unbelievable in there."

Keffer also said, "We were chasing pigs and corralling pigs. Because there were so many, we had to make multiple trips. I think there were three trailer loads."

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