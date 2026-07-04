Pennsylvania hydrangea garden hits full bloom, and one lime-green variety steals the show

"They don't have any disease problems in our area."

A Pennsylvania flower farmer is winning over gardeners online after a peaceful early-morning tour of her hydrangea-filled property.

In the late-June video, the home gardener leads viewers through hedges, a reading nook, and flower-lined paths filled with smooth, oakleaf, and panicle hydrangeas, while sharing practical observations about what grows best and why.

But one bright lime-green shrub seems to have stolen the spotlight.

What happened?

Shared on YouTube, the garden tour video captures a look through the part of her Pennsylvania property she calls her "hydrangea realm" as the plants reach their late-June peak.

The tour, shared to YouTube, includes many named varieties of hydrangeas, among them Invincibelle Mini Mauvette, Invincibelle Ruby, Annabelle, Haas' Halo, and Incrediball.

The plant drawing the most excitement, though, is Invincibelle Sublime, a smooth hydrangea with bright lime-green blooms that she says has overtaken her former favorite.

"If I can find some more room in the garden for more hydrangeas, Invincibelle Sublime is the one I would plant more of," she says in the video.

The gardener added that the landscape relies on shrubs arranged in a zigzag pattern to give the garden a structure, while also shaping tucked-away spaces like a hidden book nook and a bistro garden.

She summed up her appreciation for the plants simply: "I love smooth hydrangeas because they don't have any disease problems in our area. They come back reliably."

Why does it matter?

The tour highlighted the importance of choosing plants that are well suited to local conditions. The gardening expert specifically pointed to Haas' Halo as a magnet for pollinators, saying bees and butterflies are especially drawn to its lacecap flowers.

These pollinators do more than add to a lively garden scene. We rely on them to support our food web and crops.

For households that combine ornamental beds with vegetables or herbs, gardening can also help save money on produce while providing fresher, better-tasting food.

Plus, time spent gardening can improve mental and physical health, reduce stress, and encourage more movement.

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