Homeowner in distress shares image of their crumbling landscaping: 'Is there any way to save this?'

A Reddit post in the r/arborists community started a discussion about an important tree care and landscaping mistake to avoid. The original poster shared a photo of their split pecan tree, still partially attached at the trunk, and asked the group, "Is there any way to save this pecan tree?"

Both arborists and lawn enthusiasts offered insights, tips, and critiques about the issue and the landscaping practices the OP used for maintenance.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

A self-identified arborist pointed out that the tree's failure was likely caused by bark inclusion. One user responded by asking, "What's this bark inclusion you talk about?"

Multiple users explained that it is a structural weakness that happens when branches grow too close together, trapping bark instead of forming sturdy wood. This creates pockets where water collects, which can weaken branches and eventually lead to the tree splitting.

Commenters also noted that the tree had been planted too deeply and surrounded by black plastic, which can harm its root system and contribute to its decline.

Black plastic mulch is commonly used as a weed barrier, is ineffective, and has environmental drawbacks, according to Redditors in the thread. Not only can it shed microplastics into the soil, but it also limits the tree's ability to access vital nutrients and oxygen.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

To help the tree, one suggestion was to excavate the soil around the trunk to expose the root flare and avoid synthetic materials around trees in the future.

Adopting more sustainable landscaping practices can help avoid these issues altogether. Replacing traditional lawns with native plants, clover, or buffalo grass can lower your water bill, reduce maintenance, and support local pollinators such as bees and butterflies. If you don't want to transform your entire property, even partial lawn rewilding or drought-tolerant plants can create healthier ecosystems while saving you money and time.

"Pecan't be saved," one user joked.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another recommended, "Your best bet is to replace it with a new pecan sapling."

Whether it's addressing tree health or rethinking lawn care, making informed decisions when managing outdoor spaces helps you and pollinators keep the trees and plants on your property healthy.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.