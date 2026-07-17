After losing his owner, Peanut shut down at a shelter — now, he has found the calm home he needed

"This was me when my friend just passed and I took his Pom."

Peanut, a tiny Pomeranian who ended up in a shelter after his elderly owner died, appeared in a TikTok adoption plea that began with the sad pup fearfully avoiding the shelter employee.

What happened?

A shelter worker named Rachael at PawSafe Animal Rescue shared Peanut's story in a TikTok post that has drawn over 368,000 views. In the caption, Rachael wrote: "Poor little Peanut's world has been turned upside down."

#pawsafeanimalrescue #adopt #pomeraniansoftiktok #pomeranians ♬ original sound - AngleV🫧 @psar_rachael UPDATE: Peanut has been adopted!!!! Poor little Peanut's world has been turned upside down. After his elderly owner passed away, he found himself scared, confused, and heartbroken. In the shelter, he quietly hides and cowers in his kennel, longing for the comfort and love he once knew. Peanut is looking for a calm, quiet home with a patient family who will give him the time he needs to feel safe again. A cozy lap, gentle kindness, and a little understanding are all he needs to help mend his broken heart. #pomeranian

According to the post, Peanut became "scared, confused, and heartbroken" after his owner died, and he spent his time hiding and cowering in his kennel rather than greeting visitors.

PawSafe said Peanut needed "a calm, quiet home with a patient family" and added that "a cozy lap, gentle kindness, and a little understanding are all he needs to help mend his broken heart."

The post later added: "UPDATE: Peanut has been adopted!"

Why does it matter?

Dogs that lose an owner or a familiar home can shut down in noisy shelter environments, making them seem withdrawn when they may simply be overwhelmed. That can be especially true for small companion breeds such as Pomeranians, which often bond closely with their humans and may need time before their personalities reemerge.

The shy dog in the kennel may not be the same dog a few weeks later in a stable home. One commenter wrote, "From experience. It's so true. Our Mylee took 3 weeks and it's now 1.5 yrs later and she's sooo funny, sarcastic, clingy, and full of energy. Perfect addition to the fam."

Peanut's story also reflects the role shelters and rescues play in helping animals through major transitions as they try to find the right placement, not just the fastest one.

What's being done?

In Peanut's case, the rescue clearly explained what kind of home would give him the best chance to decompress and feel safe. That kind of honest matchmaking can help reduce failed adoptions and set both pets and people up for success.

As one commenter put it, "This was me when my friend just passed and I took his Pom. I've never had a Pom before and I can see why he loved having them. She's been such a blessing to my little dog family."

"Thank you for helping these sweet babies transition," another commenter wrote. "I would be a foster failure for sure. I would adopt them all if I could."

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