Mom shares little-known hack using old peanut butter jar: 'This is blowing my mind'

Commenters rushed to convey their appreciation and disbelief after a mom shared a simple yet genius hack for reusing old peanut butter jar lids.

The scoop

In a video, TikToker and self-proclaimed "Boy Mama" Maddie (@mad_heilman) demonstrates how a used, plastic peanut butter jar lid fits perfectly onto a glass mason jar.

"Here's your reminder to reuse your lids," Maddie added in the caption.

Commenters were quick to declare the hack's brilliance.

"Genius!" exclaimed one user. "Following!"

"Wow that's brilliant I had noooo idea," chimed in another.

"This is blowing my mind," added a third.

Glass mason jars are available in an assortment of sizes, but they only fit two different lid sizes: regular and wide-mouth. Regular lids have an internal diameter of two and 3/8 inches, while wide-mouth lids have an internal diameter of three inches.

Some plastic jar manufacturers adhere to these standard measurements, enabling plastic lids to be used on mason jars and vice versa.

The best part is, to see if a lid and jar are compatible, all you have to do is try.

How it's helping

Repurposing containers and packaging saves money while keeping waste out of landfills and waterways.

Pairing a used peanut butter jar lid with a lidless glass mason jar gives the mason jar new life without requiring the purchase of a new lid.

By the same token, anyone can mix and match used jars and lids at home, creating Frankenstein-like combinations that can even serve special purposes.

"The parm cheese lids tooooooo diy Shaker," recommended one commenter.

In 2024, the global market for household food storage containers totaled a staggering $28.2 billion, according to Research and Markets, which projected the industry to reach nearly $38 billion annually by 2030.

Simply reusing packaging and containers would result in tremendous savings for households around the world.

Meanwhile, more and more plastic waste piles up in landfills and waterways, much of it from single-use packaging.

In the U.S., 37% of plastic waste originates from packaging, according to Our World in Data, which cites OECD figures.

What everyone's saying

Commenters thanked Maddie for pointing out what had always been right before their eyes, but somehow had never been noticed.

'[I'm] so sorry whaat?" said one. "[That's] crazy!"

"Did not know this would fit a mason jar," added another.

"Wait what," commented a third, adding a mind-blown emoji.

With the potential to both save money and reduce plastic waste, it was no surprise Maddie's hack was blowing minds.

If you're looking for other ways to help your wallet and the environment, consider selling your old clothes or used electronics.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.