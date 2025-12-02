Man develops innovative solution to sky-high utility bills: 'Reserved for residents making less than 60% of the area's median income'

He remembers getting the "gas shut off" as a kid.

One Chicago man had had enough with the soaring cost of living. So he decided to do something about it.

Housing developer AJ Patton told Yale Climate Connections in October that, as a kid, he remembers getting the "gas shut off and for a year straight [having] to boil water to take a bath" because his family couldn't afford the utilities.

Since then, he's seen too many others similarly struggling to afford the basics. It's a part of why he kick-started Humboldt Park Passive Living. With construction beginning last May, the project is set to become a fully-electric, passive-design apartment building on Chicago's west side.

Passive homes aim to achieve the highest levels of energy efficiency. They utilize insulation, windows, and shading in innovative setups to maximize natural conditions to the home's advantage. This can help residents cut down on the use of air conditioning and heating while also improving indoor air quality and noise levels.

But the benefits won't be kept indoors only. Shifting to cleaner, more renewable energy sources — and away from the fossil fuels that generate planet-heating pollution — can help improve outdoor air quality in the area too. And at more affordable prices.

Patton's development will leverage solar energy to reduce utility bills. In addition, YCC explained, "48 of the building's apartment units will be reserved for residents making less than 60% of the area's median income."

Humboldt Park Passive Living represents a growing push for affordable, sustainable homes across the United States, where an ongoing housing crisis is driving prices higher and families to their wit's end. Projects like Patton's show that energy-efficient construction can be possible and financially sound, potentially inspiring wider systemic change.

Set to become "the largest passive house development" in the city's history, as Patton told YCC, the project is sure to make waves in Chicago and beyond. If lawmakers take notice, policy improvements to support cleaner, more affordable construction may not be too far off.

