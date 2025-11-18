Parent reveals trick for unusual label found on their child's jacket: 'This is a neat idea'

A Redditor posted a photo of a tag inside a youth coat, noting that there were three lines for names to be written in, implying that it could be passed along for more kids to wear it after the first user outgrew it.

"Fantastic marketing," said one Redditor. "Useful feature that subtly communicates the product will easily survive 3 children."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The label promoting the idea of passing the jacket along to more kids after its initial use is a positive message that could encourage the original owner to pass it to another child in the family, a friend, or a thrift store.

Whenever we can reuse something rather than disposing of it, it's a positive move for our wallets and for the environment.

Receiving a hand-me-down from a family member or friend couldn't be cheaper — it's free. Even when we purchase clothing or other items from a thrift store, we are typically saving a great deal of money when compared to the original retail price of the item.

It's also a win for the environment when we can reuse an article of clothing.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

The fashion industry — especially fast fashion — is known to be one of the largest polluters, as its manufacturing processes create air pollution and generate significant waste that is disposed of in landfills.

This textile waste that ends up in landfills can release toxic chemicals into the air, soil, and water supply. The cheaper the clothing, the cheaper the materials are, and many of the synthetic materials are derived from planet-warming oil.

When we reuse clothing, we help decrease demand for new clothing, so the manufacturers ultimately produce less product, decreasing planet-warming pollution.

By choosing alternatives to purchasing new clothing, like thrifting or purchasing secondhand products, we can help reduce the impact the fashion industry has on the planet.

The label on the jacket with blank lines is a subtle message to consumers.

"We just put our last name into things and all three of our kids use it through the years," shared one Redditor. "Then we cross it out and donate."

"Kids grow out of stuff so fast that the clothes will general last quite a lot longer than they'll fit them," one commenter noted.

"This is a neat idea!" said another.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.