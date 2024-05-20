Homeowners show off incredible home designed with sustainability at its core — see what makes it so unique

"Sreejith says that such a house cannot be emulated just by having a similar plan."

A commitment to outside-of-the-box thinking has led to a sustainable home that could be completed in just 14 months.

As detailed by Onmanorama, the 1,790-square-foot "Parthavam" house in Kottayam, Kerala, features plenty of natural light but can stay cool during hot noontimes in India thanks to its unique build.

The construction and buildings sector is the most polluting, with the U.N. Environment Programme noting that the industry generates 37% of planet-warming gases.

Materials like cement and steel are significant reasons why, but Sreejith and Siji's home takes a different approach, calling upon past wisdom to create comfort, including by incorporating traditional Mangalore tiles.

These eco-friendly tiles, made from clay, help weatherize the house against the heat — something India has dealt with in extremes as a result of changing global temperatures.

The owner, who partnered with architects at Costford, Kottayam, for the design, also added thermal control bubble sheets between the plaster and the roof.

While some cement plaster was used to control moisture, the home didn't rely solely on the material, reducing the amount of pollution during the construction process.

Cob, a fire-resistant mixture of sand, clay, and straw, has been growing in popularity in construction as people rediscover the benefits of ancient techniques, and the Parthavam home also looked to the past for its plaster. It used a mixture of mud, lime, ink nut, and jaggery.

Meanwhile, the ceiling was finished with a cost-effective filler slab technique, meaning that the need for concrete was further reduced. In this case, the architects used mud tiles and clay.

Other features of the three-bedroom home include a Kannur laterite stone exterior, wooden bay windows, and a storage area underneath a staircase. A "special window" also eliminates the need to flip on the lights during the day, reducing electrical costs.

According to Onmanorama, Sreejith believes that his home can serve as inspiration to people who want to create a more eco-friendly abode.

"Sreejith says that such a house cannot be emulated just by having a similar plan," the outlet wrote. "It requires dedication and an open mind to experiment with unique materials."

