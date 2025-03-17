Mom transforms Parmesan cheese lids into the ultimate storage hack: 'I'm going to try this'

"I wish I used this product — just for the lid."

A mom on TikTok has shared an inexpensive and easy-to-use storage hack that reuses one of the most common condiments on home shelves: Parmesan cheese!

The scoop

TikTok user Melly (@bella.and.melly) shared a 16-second video showcasing how she reuses her Parmesan cheese containers. The lids on these containers fit perfectly over a Mason jar. If you have any leftovers, you can easily use this hack to store old products throughout your home.

Melly placed it over a Mason jar containing baking soda, for example, to avoid having to keep its usual cardboard box. But you can use this hack to store anything!

How it's helping

This hack provides an inexpensive and convenient use of something that most people will have in their home. Parmesan cheese is one of the average household's most widely purchased condiments, used to flavor many dishes.

It can also flavor your storage game, provided you have jars that fit the lid. But Mason jars are inexpensive and come in various sizes to fit your storage needs.

Of course, you should only use what you need, so if you do not want all of those jars, it may be worth just taking a little time out of your day to research any organization in your area that can take the used parmesan containers off your hands or find the easiest way to recycle them yourself.

Our guide on repurposing and reusing containers and packaging throughout your home is a great way to learn other hacks like this, as it is almost always cheaper and more convenient to reuse something than to go out and buy more.

What everyone's saying

Most users responded positively to the hack, seeing it as a perfect way to reuse something simple while keeping more plastic out of the environment.

"Thanks for sharing. I'm going to try this one," one user commented.

