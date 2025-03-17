  • Home Home

Mom transforms Parmesan cheese lids into the ultimate storage hack: 'I'm going to try this'

"I wish I used this product — just for the lid."

by James Anthony Bell III
"I wish I used this product — just for the lid."

Photo Credit: TikTok

A mom on TikTok has shared an inexpensive and easy-to-use storage hack that reuses one of the most common condiments on home shelves: Parmesan cheese! 

The scoop

TikTok user Melly (@bella.and.melly) shared a 16-second video showcasing how she reuses her Parmesan cheese containers. The lids on these containers fit perfectly over a Mason jar. If you have any leftovers, you can easily use this hack to store old products throughout your home. 

@bella.and.melly Reuse your Parmesan cheese lids! #lifehack #parmesancheeselid #masonjar #bakingsoda #yourewelcomeforthis ♬ bee - Burbank

Melly placed it over a Mason jar containing baking soda, for example, to avoid having to keep its usual cardboard box. But you can use this hack to store anything!

How it's helping

This hack provides an inexpensive and convenient use of something that most people will have in their home. Parmesan cheese is one of the average household's most widely purchased condiments, used to flavor many dishes. 

It can also flavor your storage game, provided you have jars that fit the lid. But Mason jars are inexpensive and come in various sizes to fit your storage needs. 

Of course, you should only use what you need, so if you do not want all of those jars, it may be worth just taking a little time out of your day to research any organization in your area that can take the used parmesan containers off your hands or find the easiest way to recycle them yourself.

Watch now: This classic mac and cheese brand just won an award for its packaging design

Our guide on repurposing and reusing containers and packaging throughout your home is a great way to learn other hacks like this, as it is almost always cheaper and more convenient to reuse something than to go out and buy more. 

What everyone's saying

Most users responded positively to the hack, seeing it as a perfect way to reuse something simple while keeping more plastic out of the environment. 

"Thanks for sharing. I'm going to try this one," one user commented. 

"Omg I wish I used this product — just for the lid."

Should everyone have access to free curbside recycling?

Yes 👍

No 👎

I already thought we did 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x