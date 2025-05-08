Homeowner stuns with curbside transformation that turned parking strip into 'street art': 'This has definitely inspired me'

While some people might not consider gardening to be an accepted art form, one Reddit user flexed their creative muscle in a space that livened up their neighborhood.

Posting to the r/succulents subreddit, the gardener showed off their hard work in what used to be an ordinary parking strip in front of their home in San Jose, California. They noted that they reside in a Zone 9b on the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone map.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the Redditor shared three photos that revealed the full extent of their creativity. They planted succulents such as Echeveria pulvinata, Aloe striata, and Dudleya in the parking strip.

While explaining which succulents filled the garden, the original poster couldn't help but take pride in their Echeveria pulvinata. "I have a handful of different pulvinata species, and this one is the fastest growing and blooming one! Definitely a fun one to get, and the blooms last a long time," they wrote.

Succulents are native to the varied climates around California. The state boasts a variety of native succulent species, including the genus Dudleya, also known as "liveforevers" due to their propensity to live for decades. Succulents are often well-adapted to the harsh, arid conditions in many parts of California.

Adding native plants to garden areas can offer numerous benefits, including supporting biodiversity, requiring less maintenance, and improving local ecosystems. They also contribute to water conservation and soil health since they require less irrigation.

Thanks to their impressive parking-strip garden, the original poster won the praise of most Reddit users in the comments section.

"Oh my god, it's like street art," one commenter wrote.

"Amazing! I'm also from San Jose and this has definitely inspired me," a second user added.

"Wow!!! That is absolutely amazing! It is already 'visually striking!!!' Envy of the neighborhood I bet," a third Redditor exclaimed. "Those are gorgeous! Great job!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.