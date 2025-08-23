Homeowner stuns with photos after transforming parking space into thriving garden: 'Inspirational'

Have you ever considered what you could grow in a parking space for an SUV?

That's exactly what this gardener did and shared in r/gardening.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted many photos of their abundant garden and told its story in the caption.

"I moved here 2021 and started off with a parking space," the original poster said. "As you can tell, it's been a huge change!"

The OP's garden is filled with produce and flowers. Their caption lists several plants that are indigenous to the area. What started out as a growbag garden is now a flourishing feast for the OP, their neighbors, and pollinators.

Planting native plants can bring joy to your wallet and the world around you. These species need less water than a monoculture lawn such as grass, which saves you time and money on maintenance.

They're also perfect for strengthening your ecosystem.

The OP said that leafcutter bees love their showy tick trefoil. This plant is in the bean family and has bright pink flowers. Showy tick trefoil is native to the Midwest and Northeast, and hummingbirds and butterflies are big fans of it.

What the OP did is a kind of rewilding. When we invite native plants into outdoor spaces, we restore the environment. Even replacing part of your lawn can help pollinators protect the food supply.

Commenters expressed their appreciation that the OP was doing their part to help ecosystems.

"WOW. That is super impressive. My garden space is a little smaller, but I don't even have half of what you have. Daaang. Inspirational," one person remarked.

The OP responded: "Square foot gardening principles, starting with a good quality potting mix with mycorrhizae, and fertilizing in some way or another well and often reaaaally works!"

"Well done," another Reddit user said. "... This is much more enjoyable than a parking lot."

