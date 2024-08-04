Passerby spots frustrating behavior from driver in parking lot: 'There were plenty of other free spaces'

"It wasn't like he was forced to park [there]."

A truck driver has been caught choosing to park on a tree instead of finding a spot to fit their vehicle.

The image posted on Reddit had users discussing how inconsiderate this person was.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Redditor posted an image of the poorly placed white truck to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

The OP said, "This jerk literally parked his truck ON a tree."

The user was outraged that they didn't pick one of the many spaces available in the parking lot and questioned why the person would do that.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, damaged tree roots make it difficult for the tree to get enough water and nutrients. This can "eliminate stored energy and may compromise the stability of the tree."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Trees are essential to communities because they provide oxygen and absorb polluting gases. The EcoTree website says a tree can absorb about 25 kilograms of polluting gases annually.

Unfortunately, there are many accounts of people disrespecting nature on even larger scales. For example, visitors to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area were seen breaking up rock formations created thousands of years ago.

The Reddit users debated in the comments about if the driver did anything wrong.

One user said, "He looks like he's in the lines. I would put this with bad design."

The OP responded, "There were plenty of other free spaces that were made for larger vehicles. He just chose to park there as opposed to those. It wasn't like he was forced to park on that tree."

It's not a great place to put a tree, but it's clear why planners may have wanted some greenery in the parking lot. According to a study, the absence of trees negatively affects the mental health of city residents, and adding more trees can improve symptoms of depression and anxiety.

You can take action in your local community to ensure more trees and green spaces are created to improve mental health.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.