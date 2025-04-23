Shopper makes unsettling realization after picking through items at thrift store: 'It's not a subtle difference'

The coronavirus pandemic impacted daily life significantly, and it continues to do so — sometimes in not-so-obvious ways.

A post on the r/BuyItForLife subreddit pointed out that even our clothing has been negatively affected by the global health crisis.

The forum is a great place to go for anyone interested in purchasing quality, sustainable products that won't quickly be consigned to a landfill. The community description says it is for "practical, durable and quality-made products that are made to last," which just about says it all.

One user brought to light one particular pandemic-related issue in a post titled "Confession: I only buy clothes and most items made pre-2020."

"It seems as if there has been a massive drop in the quality of items, especially after COVID!" the caption said. "It seems like manufacturers use the cheapest, stretchiest, and shrinkiest materials possible, just to make a profit."

"My solution?" they continued. "Even something from 2009 kept in a temperature-controlled environment and lightly used is going to hold up better than a shirt made in 2024."

The fast fashion industry has long been known to produce low-quality clothing to the detriment of the environment. What the OP observed here, though, is that this issue has now extended to companies that even sustainability-minded shoppers once patronized.

According to Business Insider, the fashion industry already produces around 10% of global emissions. A drop in product quality means more consumption, more energy used, more emissions produced, and a greater contribution to our already packed landfills.

The OP's solution happens to be a fantastic one. Shopping secondhand reduces your environmental impact, saves you tons of money, and invites opportunities for amazing finds.

Upcycling services like Trashie are another great way to counteract the fashion industry's emissions. The company offers you awesome rewards for sending in your old clothes. It's a massive win-win for both you and the planet.

Commenters agreed with the OP's observation.

"It's not a subtle difference," one said of the drop in clothing quality post-2020. "COVID hit the economy, production costs are up. Many brands I've bought from for years have switched to using much thinner, lower-quality fabrics."

"Everything has gone down both in quality and in quantity," another said. "Food, clothing, automobiles…"

