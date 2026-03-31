Residents raise alarm over dangers posed by common appliance: 'Feeding chemicals into people's homes'

"We need to educate the public who don't know this to let them have a choice."

The more that communities spread the word about the perils of gas stoves, the more householders want to make the shift to safer alternatives.

Palo Alto Today reported on a community survey and public forum that showed growing public support for the conversion to electric appliances in the California city.

According to The Stanford Daily, around 70% of respondents were interested in switching.

Resident Sven Thesen, a chemical engineer, emphasized the urgency of educating people about the health risks of gas stoves at the forum.

"We're feeding chemicals into people's homes that injure kids' lungs," Thesen said, per the publication. "We need to educate the public who don't know this to let them have a choice."

As Thesen alluded to, the situation is especially relevant to households with young children. A growing amount of research, including a 2024 study from nearby Stanford University, has linked gas stoves to pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and benzene.

Those leaked chemicals can affect lung function and increase the risk of asthma in children.

According to Rob Jackson, the senior author of Stanford's study on gas stoves, induction cookers are a far safer alternative to gas ranges. Induction hobs use electromagnetism to heat cookware directly rather than relying on open flames.

"If you can't afford to get rid of your gas stove, buy a countertop induction hob for $50 and burn as little gas as possible," Jackson added.

Nearly four in 10 residents branded health and safety as a top motivation for making the switch. At the forum, attendees push the city to inform residents about safer alternatives and to provide information to residents with gas stoves on how to use them more safely.

In locations with gas appliances and poor ventilation, running fans and opening windows are part of that formula. It seems the health and safety messaging is resonating in Palo Alto.

"Residents aren't going 'gung ho' over the environmental messaging, so we need to transition our focus to be centered more around health and affordability," Palo Alto High School junior Avroh Shah said in the forum, per Stanford Daily.

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