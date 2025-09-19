Palmetto's LightReach program is bringing the best aspects of leasing to household solar by allowing customers to use high-tech, expensive, and cutting-edge equipment without worry about its maintenance or upfront costs.

The scoop

Solar energy is one of the best ways to lower your utility bill by leveraging free sun energy. But a panel setup could cost $30,000 depending on where you live and the size of the array you need.

Leasing avoids high upfront costs.

"We own the system and you get the power," Palmetto says on its website.

Often, lessees are able to lock in a payment that's less than their utility bill.

"With Lightreach, you effectively set your energy rate for 25 years," according to the experts.

How it's helping

The Solar Energy Industries Association reported that there are more than five million solar installations in the United States, with 97% of them being on rooftops. The analysts expect there to be 10 million residential arrays installed by 2030.

Leasing is a value for customers who don't want a down payment. Palmetto has more than 500,000 customers nationwide with work orders valued at $1.2 billion. So, customers can have confidence that the team has the know-how to help. In fact, Palmetto has earned an 85% customer satisfaction rating during more than 16 years of suncatching.

What's more, the panels can be part of a total energy makeover at home. They can charge electric vehicles with free electricity, for example. And, elsewhere around the house, heat pumps can reduce electricity use for heating by up to 75%, according to the Department of Energy. Mitsubishi is a great resource that can help you find the right tech for your home.

What everyone's saying

Home solar also reduces the amount of energy needed from dirty sources, limiting heat-trapping air pollution. Planet-warming gas is not only linked to hotter weather, but it can also cause asthma and other lung diseases, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Changing federal policies are ending 30% tax breaks on solar installs at the end of the year, making now a great time for anyone interested in buying a system to seek EnergySage's advice. The free, online tool can help you secure all the rebates where you live, compare quotes and find the best professional installer. The resource could save you up to $10,000.

For its part, Palmetto has a handy guide that outlines the pros and cons of leasing or buying panels, helping you weigh the short- and long-term benefits of each option.

Either way, tapping free sun energy is a clear win for most customers, according to EnergySage.

"Going solar is worth it for most homeowners with eligible properties. It reduces greenhouse gas emissions and saves you considerable money on your electric bills," Vikram Aggarwal wrote.

