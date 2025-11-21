Want solar savings but can't afford massive upfront costs? This solar subscription service will install panels on your home for no money down

If you want solar savings but can't stomach the upfront costs, a Palmetto LightReach leasing plan may be right for you. You can lock in a dependable energy rate without the enormous upfront costs of buying solar.

The scoop

Going solar can save you thousands of dollars on electricity every year. Over the lifespan of your solar panels (around 25 years), you'll accumulate a nice sum to add to your nest egg.

The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can help you understand your solar options. If the cost of buying solar panels outright is outside of your budget, you may want to consider a solar leasing plan. Palmetto's LightReach program is $0 down.

Because Palmetto owns the system, it takes care of installation, permitting, and all maintenance (for twelve years)— no extra deposit or responsibility required beyond your predictable monthly rate to access reliable solar energy right from your roof.





As a bonus, you'll be contributing to a cleaner, healthier future for yourself and others because solar panels don't generate toxic pollution when they transform sunlight into electricity.

How it's helping

TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with vetted partners, like Palmetto, who offer concierge-level service. Their free tools can help you determine whether buying or leasing solar panels is right for you.

On average, homeowners who buy their solar panels through the Explorer can save $10,000 on installation costs. As for Palmetto's Lightreach leasing plan, those savings are still applied but spread out over the course of the lease, and the result is it could cut your utility rate (price you pay per unit of electricity) by up to 20%.

You also gain the ability to monitor your solar performance in the Palmetto app, with Palmetto actively monitoring and maintaining your system since it has a vested interest in sharing in the profitability of the panels with you. The company's free Palmetto Home app can also unlock nearly $5,000 in rewards for everyday actions like this that you might take anyway.

Even though federal tax credits for solar purchases and many other green technologies sunset at the end of the year, you can still lock in your low monthly rate with Palmetto after they expire, since Palmetto secured future-proofing ahead of time with how it prepared for the incentives to end.

Electrifying your home can drive down electricity costs further — and upgrading your HVAC might be a good place to start since heating and cooling are the biggest energy expenses in most households. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right affordable heat pump or other efficient system to drive your home energy costs even lower.

What everyone's saying

As a TCD partner, Palmetto believes that clean energy should make your life easier and more comfortable, and it has helped thousands of households take control of their energy journeys (and wallets) rather than be subject to the ups and downs of a volatile fossil fuel market.

"Solar savings depends on a lot of factors. … The best way to get an estimate of your savings is to reach out and get a quote," Palmetto energy experts advise.

