This innovative company helps homeowners go solar without any installation costs — here's how it could transform your energy bills

It's a convenient, affordable, and safe way to get low-cost, or even no-cost, solar power installed.

Solar power continues to be a booming business for companies eager to produce clean, affordable energy for years and years, and for individuals looking to become less reliant on planet-heating dirty energy like oil, natural gas, and coal.

While solar power is getting more affordable for individual homeowners thanks to technological advances, it doesn't change the fact that the cost of installing solar panels remains the biggest hurdle for customers. While it pays off, it's a lot of money upfront and can prevent many people from making the leap.

That's where companies like Palmetto come in. Its LightReach Energy Plan is a perfect way to get solar panels installed on your home without the hassle of high upfront costs. They allow you to lease your panels and get them installed for little to no upfront cost, to help you start saving money on your energy bills as soon as possible.

On top of that, Palmetto allows for consistent monthly payments that won't fluctuate depending on your production. You can lock in a low monthly payment regardless of the output you get from your panels.

Palmetto's plan offers protection for your panels for the duration of your 25-year lease, meaning they'll repair any issues.

They have a production guarantee too, so Palmetto says that "if your actual energy output is less than 95% of the verified energy estimate, including weather, underperformance, and repair downtime, you will receive a check to cover the shortfall."

Palmetto and LightReach also make it easy to transfer your lease agreement should you sell your home.

It's a convenient, affordable, and safe way to get low-cost, or even no-upfront-cost, solar power installed to help you save on your energy bills. There are a lot of options for solar out there, but it's worth checking out the company's site to see if you can find a quote that's right for you.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.