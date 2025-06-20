Want rooftop solar without the steep upfront price? This game-changing company is installing and maintaining panels for $0 down

If you've ever considered going solar but were scared off by the down payment, there's a company that can help. Palmetto has a game-changing home energy hack that puts clean energy within reach without the sticker shock.

The scoop

Anyone curious about solar but concerned about the down payment should check out Palmetto's LightReach program. Instead of buying panels, you borrow them for $0 down, giving you access to clean energy and lower electricity rates.

Its team handles permitting, installation, monitoring, and repairs for free, making it one of the most accessible ways to upgrade your home energy system. This lease-based model is a practical, scalable way to reduce planet-warming pollution, which is a major contributor to community threats such as public health problems and extreme weather events.

Environmentally, solar energy is one of the cleanest power sources available. However, buying solar panels isn't in everyone's budget. That's where leasing programs such as LightReach come in, making it easier for homeowners to avoid high or unpredictable energy prices and help the planet at the same time.

How it's helping

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack because it can bring your cost of energy down to or near $0. But the upfront costs can rule it out as an option for many households. By making it simple for more people to go solar, Palmetto is helping reduce our collective carbon footprint and ease the transition away from dirty energy sources such as oil and gas. Solar also helps stabilize the public grid while saving many homeowners money each month on bills.

If you already know leasing isn't for you and are ready to purchase and install your own solar panels, EnergySage offers free tools to compare estimates from vetted local installers, making it easy to find the best deal. But if you're not sure whether leasing or buying makes more sense, you can read more about the pros and cons of each before making the leap.

What everyone's saying

Homeowners who have leased solar panels through the LightReach program have been overwhelmingly happy with their choice. "The company did a phenomenal job overseeing the installation of the panels and has done an incredible job providing user-friendly services (such as the app) since my contract started," one reviewer said. "I'm saving ~$90/month on energy costs and am thoroughly satisfied with my decision to pursue PPA solar power through Palmetto."

Another reviewer shared: "Palmetto has given me the experience I could have imagined. It's like an everyday gift. My FPL bill has gone from $300 a month to $37. I wish I had met them sooner."

